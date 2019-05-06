‘Game of Thrones’ Recap with Spoilers: The Last of the Starks

The episode opened with a mass cremation of all the fallen in Winterfell. It seems that the North isn’t taking any chances, so they’re burning all their dead just in case a White Walker survived Arya’s epic chain reaction. Afterwards, there’s a big party at Winterfell, but Dany doesn’t seem too happy. However, she legitimizes Gendry and names him Gendry Baratheon, the Lord of Storm’s End, in order to engender some loyalty with her new people. However, Dany doesn’t seem too thrilled about how the people seem to gravitate towards Jon and Tyrion and Sansa, and Varys seems to be the only one who noticed it.

Gendry is more interested in finding Arya, though, since he wants to know what’s the state of their relationship after their steaming pre-zombie apocalypse hook-up. Arya and Gendry meet up and kiss(!) but Arya doesn’t seem interested in making their relationship Facebook official, even after Gendry proposed. However, while that ship seemingly sinks, another ship finally launches. Jamie and Brienne finally hook up, ending seven seasons of “Will they, won’t they” speculation.

Also, Jon and Dany finally have a chat about Jon’s true heritage. While Dany doesn’t mind that she hooked up with her nephew, she doesn’t want Jon blabbing about his true parents as it would mean an end to her claim on the Iron Throne. Dany seems to realize that Jon is a lot more popular with the Northerners than she is, and she feels like Sansa or someone else will try to put him on the Iron Throne whether she wants it or not.

Afterwards, the assembled forces turn their attention to Cersei, who spent the Long Night lounging in King’s Landing with Euron. Because of Dany’s recent losses against the White Walkers, her forces are about even with Cersei, although Dany decides to send the bulk of her forces with Jon on the land, with a smaller force by sea led by Dany and her dragons.

Before leaving, the Starks get together to talk about Jon’s true parentage, probably because Bran already knew and would have blabbed to Sansa and Arya anyways. Arya then sets off to King’s Landing with the Hound because both of them have a final score to settle with Cersei.

Bronn arrives at Winterfell, with orders to kill Tyrion and Jamie (who is staying behind with Brienne at Winterfell), but he instead warns them of Cersei’s assassination plans. Tyrion pays Bronn off, because Bronn is of course interested in the money and not helping the closest thing he has to friends in the world.

Unfortunately, Dany didn’t plan for EURON AND HIS SUPER AMAZING NAVAL SKILLS, which doesn’t make a ton of sense because she already lost to EURON AND HIS SUPER AMAZING NAVAL SKILLS. The Golden Company shoots Rheagal in the neck with a scorpion bolt, while Euron captures Missandrei and takes her to King’s Landing. Dany wants revenge in a hurry, but Varys urges caution. Afterwards, Varys tries to convince Tyrion to betray Dany, as he’s starting to think that Jon would make a better ruler than Dany.

Cersei preps for Dany’s arrival by packing the Red Keep with citizens, assuming that Dany would never be accepted by the masses if she torched the castle with innocent civilians inside. When Jamie finds out that Cersei killed one of Dany’s dragons, she leaves Brienne and Winterfell behind, leaving Brienne brokenhearted.

Dany arrives at King’s Landing and allows Tyrion to negotiate with Cersei. Tyrion (who has never had any sway with his sister) fails epically, and the episode ends with Cersei ordering the Mountain to cut off Missandei’s head. Grey Worm looks away, but Dany looks TICKED and we’re guessing that we’re going to see some of that classic Targaryen rage next episode.

Everyone hooked up during the party of Winterfell, but the best part was Podrick romancing two girls in the background of Sansa’s talk with the Hound.

Sam gets some good news, because Gilly is pregnant!

