Game of Thrones Might Have Spoiled Its Ending With This Poster From Season 1

Despite being full of gratuitous amounts of sex and violence, Game of Thrones has become one of the most popular TV series over the past decade. It seemed as though everyone, no matter what their tastes in pop culture, found something to connect with in the series, making it one of the most discussed TV shows in the world. Virtually every fan had their own theory about who would end up becoming the ruler of Westeros and sit in the Iron Throne, with some fans looking back towards the first season to discover clues about the series finale, which may have been teased in the poster for the very first season.

WARNING: Spoilers below for Game of Thrones

Videos by ComicBook.com

After Jon Snow killed Daenerys Targaryen, allowing him to rightfully take the throne, he was instead imprisoned, leaving Westeros without a ruler. Instead, some of the most powerful people in the kingdom united to discuss who should be the leader, ultimately deciding Bran Stark should serve as ruler. There are two major clues about Bran taking the throne in the first season’s poster, which seem obvious when looking back.

The poster featured Ned Stark sitting on the Iron Throne, with Sean Bean arguably being the biggest star in the series. Ned was killed by the end of the season, obviously ruling out the possibility that he could be the one to take the throne. However, this does serve as a more symbolic indication that it would be a member of the Stark family who would take leadership.

Another clue is that Ned isn’t the only one on the throne, with a raven also being perched on the seat. In Season Six of the series, Bran Stark essentially left behind the autonomy he had as a child of Ned Stark and instead embraced the abilities of the Three-Eyed Raven. His encounter with the supernatural presence imbued him with the abilities to see into the past and future of Westeros, in addition to imbuing his will into animals.

In this regard, it would seem as though the poster was noting that the ultimate winner of Game of Thrones would be a combination of Stark lineage and a raven, representing Bran Stark. This could, of course, also merely have been a coincidence in the ways the series was market.

All episodes of Game of Thrones are available now on HBO.

What do you think of this theory? Let us know in the comments below!