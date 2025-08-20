Game of Thrones Stars’ Reunion Had Them Both Retching: “This Is Vile”

Game of Thrones forged its young cast members into a family, but those bonds can make things awkward as they all work together again as adults. In the case of Jon Snow and the Starks, they literally played siblings as close as a wolf pack, and that can make it hard for them to play any other dynamic together. However, Kit Harington and Sophie Turner embraced the challenge for their new movie The Dreadful, which finished filming earlier this year, but does not have a release date yet. In an interview this weekend, Turner revealed that the movie required her and Harington to kiss, and she didn’t mince words about how strange that was. They may be professional actors, but that won’t stop them from cracking jokes about the situation.

The Dreadful is a gothic horror film set in England in the 1600s, and stars Turner and Marcia Gay Harden as two women eking out a quiet living while the War of the Roses ravages the country. Harington plays a man “from their past” who comes back into their lives as the story begins. That involves kissing Turner’s character at some point, and Turner described the first take last week on Late Night with Seth Meyers. She said that she and Harington were “both retching. Like, really, it is vile. It was the worst. Another really bad moment in my career.”

“I was reading through all the characters, and I’m producing it,” Turner explained. “So the director was asking me, you know, who do you think? And immediately the first person I thought of was Kit. And so I sent the script to Kit, and he kind of sent me a message back going like, ‘Yeah, I’d love to, but this is going to be really f—ing weird, Soph.’ And I was like, ‘what is he talking about?’ And then I was reading it and I’m like, kiss, kiss, sex, kiss, sex. And then I’m like, ‘Oh, shoot, that’s my brother.’”

The Lone Wolf Dies, But the Pack Survives

Turner and Harington may be leaning into the obvious jokes here a bit in anticipation of what fans will say. Game of Thrones was infamous for its incest plotlines, including one featuring Harington’s character, Jon Snow. Still, Harington and Turner have done plenty of high-profile work since then to distinguish themselves from their characters in Westeros, so hopefully this isn’t too distracting from the movie at hand. We know little about The Dreadful so far, but Turner and Harington both have the right look and demeanor to pull off “gothic horror.”

Turner is currently promoting her new movie Trust, which hits theaters this weekend. It’s a thriller where she plays a young actress hiding out in a secluded cabin during a publicity scandal, only to find her sanctuary under attack. Turner had to film in some horrifying conditions, including real rats and roaches, so the fact that her kiss with Harington still stands out as “vile” in her mind speaks volumes. Trust hits theaters on Friday, August 22nd. There’s no word on when The Dreadful might premiere.