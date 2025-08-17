The Winds of Winter Theory Fixes Game of Thrones’ Jon Snow Targaryen Name Mistake

Few things in Game of Thrones were as heavily theorized about as Jon Snow’s parentage. The idea that Jon’s true parents are Rhaegar Targaryen and Lyanna Stark – aka R+L=J – dates back to the 1990s, with fans beginning to speculate on it even just a year or so after the publication of George R.R. Martin’s A Game of Thrones. The books have not yet been able to confirm it, but Game of Thrones‘ later seasons did indeed make Jon Snow into a Targaryen – though can also be fairly criticised for not doing a lot with the reveal.

Jon’s real identity sparked some tension with Daenerys Targaryen but, despite him killing her, his heritage wasn’t actually a major factor in Game of Thrones‘ ending. It’s hard to image that being the case in The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring (when they eventually arrive). Martin has done a lot to set up this reveal, and the POV nature of the books can give it more depth and allow us to understand how Jon himself really feels about it. Alongside that, though, the books can fix another problem with Game of Thrones‘ Jon Snow/Targaryen twist: his name.

Jon Snow’s Targaryen Name In Game Of Thrones Didn’t Make Sense

When Game of Thrones finally revealed the truth about Jon Snow, it also gave him a Targaryen name. This itself made a lot of sense; given Eddard Stark was attempting to hide his nephew’s identity, he changed his name too, naming him after his own mentor and father figure Jon Arryn, which only supports the ruse that the child was Ned’s. So it was no surprise there was another, more Valyrian name to be revealed. And not only that, but the show gave him the Targaryen name: Aegon. Five kings have been called that in Westeros history, starting with The Conqueror himself. So, from that perspective, there’s a certain logic to it… except for one problem.

Rhaegar already had a legitimate son named Aegon, from his marriage to Elia Martell. That child, along with his sister Rhaenys, was infamously killed at the end of Robert’s Rebellion. Aegon was confirmed to exist in the show, and there was never an explanation for why Rhaegar gave his second son the same name as his first. The books do suggest that Rhaegar was obsessed with the Prince That Was Promised prophecy and perhaps believed they would be called Aegon, but the show never draws this connection.

What’s more, giving that name to Jon Snow didn’t deepen his Targaryen identity, but made it feel as though the show was artificially inflating his importance. Oh, of course he’s called Aegon, because what other name could there possibly be?! At best it’s careless, at worst it’s a plot hole, and the reveal deserved better – something it’s likely to get in The Winds of Winter.

The Winds Of Winter Probably Won’t Repeat This Mistake

George R. R. Martin has long demonstrated a far more meticulous approach to naming and lineage than Game of Thrones. The Targaryen family tree is well documented, and the author has spoken before about the importance of names. While, yes, this includes reusing names for kings like Aegon, which reflects some of the English history he was taking inspiration from (e.g. eight King Henrys), he’s also very deliberate in his choices. In a 2014 interview [via Blinbox Books], he said he “wrestled” with a lot of names, and that until he finds the right name, he “can’t find the character.”

So, if Jon is called Aegon in The Winds of Winter, there will at least have been a lot of thought put into it. We can expect an explanation of the reasoning and deeper meaning behind it, because Martin would be aware of the confusion otherwise. However, it’s much less likely that will be Jon’s name in the books, for a simple reason: the other Aegon Targaryen (allegedly) still exists.

A Dance of Dragons introduced Young Griff – who claims to be Rhaegar’s first son, Aegon, having secretly survived the end of Robert’s Rebellion. He’s arrived in Westeros at the beginning of The Winds of Winter, and will be making a bid for the Iron Throne. There’s some doubt about whether he’s the real deal or not, but to introduce one secret son of Rhaegar called Aegon, to then follow it with another, would be confusing, absurd, and unnecessary.

The Two Big Theories For Jon Snow’s Real Name In The Winds of Winter

If not Aegon, there are a couple of strong contenders for what Jon’s name could be. One popular idea is that he’s Jaehaerys Targaryen. This name would honor Jaehaerys I, the Conciliator, who is not only Westeros’ longest-serving king, but also regarded as its wisest. Unlike Aegon the Conqueror, who represents House Targaryen’s power and ambition through fire and blood, Jaehaerys stands for unity and compromise.

Those traits fit more closely with Jon Snow: a man who seeks peace where possible, and is willing to sacrifice personal glory for the greater good. Given Jon has brought wildlings to the Wall – a plot point that will presumably continue after his inevitable resurrection in Winds – and will likely be a major force in uniting the realm against the White Walkers, the name of the conciliator is rather fitting.

Another compelling possibility is that Jon could have been named Aemon Targaryen – yes, after the Night’s Watch’s Maester. Aemon and Jon have a deep bond and clear parallels in their story: both are characters who have to choose between their family and their vows; who face tests of love against their duty. Those echoes are clear in Jon’s arc in the books and the show, and so it would be a fitting choice. It’s also a name that Rhaegar himself might choose. He corresponded directly with Aemon, including about the Prince That Was Promised prophecy. That gives Rhaegar giving Jon this name even more weight.

There are other Aemons in history that could have parallels with Jon Snow. Aemon, son of Jaehaerys I, had an elder brother named Aegon who died as an infant. Aemon the Dragonknight joined the Kingsguard at a young age, taking vows that would prohibit him from having kids, and rose to the position of Lord Commander, becoming known as one of the noblest and most skilled knights in Westeros, which certainly sounds very Jon Snow coded. But, whether it’s Jaehaerys, Aemon, or something else entirely, The Winds of Winter – or A Dream of Spring, depending on when Martin reveals it – should give a lot more depth and meaning to Jon Snow’s Targaryen name.

All eight seasons of Game of Thrones are streaming on HBO Max. The Winds of Winter does not yet have a release date (but let’s keep hoping).