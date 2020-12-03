Game of Thrones Spinoff House of the Dragon First Look Released

✖

HBO's Game of Thrones spinoff series House of the Dragon has released a set of first-look photos for fans to see. The new series is set in the era of the Targaryen dynasty, hundreds of years before the events of Game of Thrones took place. The first look at House of the Dragon was revealed by WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar, as part of a blog post in which Warner Bros. made the stunning decision to debut all of its 2021 films on HBO Max, at the same time they open in theaters. Take a look at the first concept art images from Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon, below!

(Photo: WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar)

(Photo: WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar)

The best thing about this concept art is that it gives Game of Thrones fans a taste of what this House of Dragons spinoff will bring: namely, more dragons! Instead of having to take the slow-roll into the mystical elements of author George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire world, House of the Dragon will take place at a time when House Targaryen was full and thriving, shaping Westeros through the dominance of their mastery of dragons.

Production on House of the Dragon is officially underway, with the Game of Thrones spinoff looking at a 2022 premiere date. Bringing the series to life are Game of Thrones creative team alumni including director Miguel Sapochnik as showrunner, Vince Gerardis returning as producer, and George R.R. Martin as executive producer. Joining them are Colony writer Ryan Condal (as co-showrunner).

Casting for House of the Dragon is reportedly underway. So far, we know that HBO's The Outsider actor Paddy Considine has been cast as King Viserys I Targaryen. That fat, happy king enjoyed the fruits of the Targaryen dynasty during his reign, but also allowed the cracks and fissures to form within the family, which would later explode into the Targaryen civil war known as "The Dance of Dragons." Presumably House of the Dragon will chronicle that downward spiral from greatness to doom, where the Targaryens were nearly wiped out. Additional casting for Viserys' younger brother prince Daemon Targaryen (aka the master warrior/dragon rider known as "The Rouge Prince) is reportedly also underway.

House of the Dragon is the second attempt that HBO has made at a Game of Thrones spinoff. The first attempt stalled in production and was set 8,000 years in the past, during the fabled "Age of Heroes" that led to "The Long Night."

Game of Thrones: House of the Dragon is set to premiere in 2022.