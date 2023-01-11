Game Of Thrones NFTs Launch, Sell Out, and the Internet Hates Them

By Kofi Outlaw

Game of Thrones is getting in on the NFT game – and apparently, it's not starting out well. The Game of Thrones NFTs launched online and promptly sold out – which is odd because the Internet doesn't seem to like them very much if the Twitter reactions you see below are any indication...

The first collection is – as stated – sold out. Series 2 is coming soon, and you can get it HERE. A breakdown of the product can be read below: 

Nifty's, Daz3D, HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are proud to present Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm. This multi-chapter program will give collectors the opportunity to build their realm through themed community activities, upgradable avatars and digital collectibles including iconic moments, locations, characters, and more from the TV series.

Worst I've Ever Seen

Some fans are not mincing words about this Game of Thrones NFT release.

Make This QUICK

Talk about some quick turnaround time for a project...

Game of Salad Fingers

It's uncertain if this Game of Thrones NFT release has increased the franchise's stock value – but it's certainly increased Salad Finger's market value...

Game of Thrones Going for Guinness

Game of Thrones is gunning for the record of Guinness icon, Shridhar Chillal!

Happy Customer

Some people are actually happy with their Game of Thrones NFT purchases – or at least they're posturing like they are.

On GOT This Is Bad...

Some GoT fans feel like they just got slapped in the face.

Salad Fingers: Origins

The Internet is going in on the Salad Fingers comparisons – even creating an entire origin story for the creepy freak.

Closer Look - Even Worse

Putting these Game of Thrones NFTs under a microscope is even worse.

Best. Marketing. Ever.

This is an actual marketing campaign we are seeing. Like someone is betting money on this – and winning.

Who Minting This?

Seriously though – who is really hungry for this?

More Like Game of Thrones FINAL SEASON NFTs

Game of Thrones fans never miss a chance to throw shots at Season 8.

