Game Of Thrones NFTs Launch, Sell Out, and the Internet Hates Them
Game of Thrones is getting in on the NFT game – and apparently, it's not starting out well. The Game of Thrones NFTs launched online and promptly sold out – which is odd because the Internet doesn't seem to like them very much if the Twitter reactions you see below are any indication...
The first collection is – as stated – sold out. Series 2 is coming soon, and you can get it HERE. A breakdown of the product can be read below:
Nifty's, Daz3D, HBO and Warner Bros. Discovery Global Consumer Products are proud to present Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm. This multi-chapter program will give collectors the opportunity to build their realm through themed community activities, upgradable avatars and digital collectibles including iconic moments, locations, characters, and more from the TV series.
Official Links
Series 1 of Game of Thrones: Build Your Realm is sold out!
Thank you to everyone who picked up a Hero Box for the first drop of our Build Your Realm program. Browse secondary now: https://t.co/yXCUdBnOji
Series 2 coming soon to OpenSea.https://t.co/zSlpgkrqpb#BuildYourRealm pic.twitter.com/UcjxOA0mLK— Nifty's (@Niftys) January 10, 2023
This is the official set of links you need to get these Game of Thrones NFTS.
Worst I've Ever Seen
Game Of Thrones NFT reveal
this is the worst thing I’ve ever seen pic.twitter.com/sMudsJgP2z— Loopify 🧙♂️ (@Loopifyyy) January 11, 2023
Some fans are not mincing words about this Game of Thrones NFT release.
Make This QUICK
"quick quick, make game of thrones NFT" https://t.co/xf8sr3iGtl pic.twitter.com/fptzAqMOsJ— dev.bonk | 🔥💃 (@TSolserer) January 11, 2023
Talk about some quick turnaround time for a project...
Game of Salad Fingers
Game of Thrones NFT reveal be like pic.twitter.com/a9sp5cEytj— nuri (internet explorer) (@inurinternet) January 11, 2023
It's uncertain if this Game of Thrones NFT release has increased the franchise's stock value – but it's certainly increased Salad Finger's market value...
Game of Thrones Going for Guinness
Found the Game of Thrones NFT art inspiration pic.twitter.com/8RUl7uPgEc— moneyprintergobrrr.eth (@printer_brrr) January 11, 2023
Game of Thrones is gunning for the record of Guinness icon, Shridhar Chillal!
Happy Customer
Me after sweeping Game of Thrones NFT💀 pic.twitter.com/8Ncw1gswTH— chungfaame (@chungfaame) January 11, 2023
Some people are actually happy with their Game of Thrones NFT purchases – or at least they're posturing like they are.
On GOT This Is Bad...
As a huge fan of the show... wtf is this??! Game of Thrones has some unforgettable scenes and great cinematography. Why tf would they release an NFT project that looks like this 😐😑😤 https://t.co/Yuuo9cqQbd— SPADE (@scarlett_spade) January 11, 2023
So…You are a fan of Game Of Thrones ⚔️ , you buy a GOT NFT and you get this...WYD??? Wrong answers only 🥹 pic.twitter.com/opC3DgtoGK— Vanessa G. 🧹 (@Van3ss4g) January 11, 2023
Some GoT fans feel like they just got slapped in the face.
Salad Fingers: Origins
if the Game of Thrones NFT and Kevin were to breed it would be salad fingers pic.twitter.com/9jYoE7SrVl— null.eth (@null_eth) January 11, 2023
The Internet is going in on the Salad Fingers comparisons – even creating an entire origin story for the creepy freak.
Closer Look - Even Worse
New Game of Thrones NFT art 🤣 https://t.co/Bkt28rXwxJ— jamaal.eth (@jamaalism) January 11, 2023
Putting these Game of Thrones NFTs under a microscope is even worse.
Best. Marketing. Ever.
Game of Thrones NFT reveal.
This is the best marketing I have ever seen. pic.twitter.com/ibRfBDux16— maxnaut.eth (@maxnaut) January 11, 2023
I wonder if anyone at Game of Thrones looked at all of the NFTs...I'm guessing not.January 11, 2023
This is an actual marketing campaign we are seeing. Like someone is betting money on this – and winning.
Who Minting This?
What are your thoughts on Game of thrones NFT? Anyone minting this today? 👀 pic.twitter.com/ivyoRpfIu9— Quanty 🏴☠️ (@quantwhale) January 10, 2023
Seriously though – who is really hungry for this?
More Like Game of Thrones FINAL SEASON NFTs
man said "fuck prior seasons of Game of Thrones I want the NFT collection vibe to be Season 8" ☠️ pic.twitter.com/fLmEQSuQMq— loomdart - no eggs arc (@loomdart) January 11, 2023
This Game of Thrones NFT collection is just like the the last season of the show.
No creative vision and terrible pic.twitter.com/I0v7cXai5N— Justin Taylor (@TheSmarmyBum) January 11, 2023
Game of Thrones fans never miss a chance to throw shots at Season 8.