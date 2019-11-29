Game of Thrones Season 8 Creators Reveal Drogon Did Not Eat Dany’s Body

It was one of the biggest questions during the Game Of Thrones Season 8 series finale, what did Drogon do with Danys body? Lucky for you we have an answer now thanks to the commentary track of the new DVD set.

Game of Thrones‘ final season will likely live on in infamy as one of the most divisive events in TV history. Well, if you thought the outrage and debate of Game of Thrones season 8 had died down, HBO has a lovely gift for you, just in time for the holidays: Game of Thrones season 8 arriving on home video. With the DVD/Blu-ray release, GoT fans will also be able to hear commentary tracks from the shows creators, cast, and crew – and some of that commentary truly helps to explain some of the final episodes’ most controversial or confusing moments.

WARNING SPOILERS: The climatic scene between doomed lovers (and relatives) Daenerys and Jon Snow saw Jon betray his lady love and stab her to death during a loving embrace. Drogon appeared on scene as Dany died, and turned the coveted Iron Throne into a heap of melted metal. Last we saw, Drogon took Daenerys in his claw and flew away for destination unknown. In one of the final scenes of the show, the now royal council under King Bran “The Broken” review reports of Drogon having been spotted headed East.

Well, as hardcore Game of Thrones fans probably surmised, Drogon was scooping up Daenerys in order to take her home – her true home – Volantis. As is discussed in the commentary, Emily Clarke was worried about that answer, as she’d heard that dragons eat their masters in the world of GoT. Showrunners David Benioff and D.B. Weiss put Clarke’s fears to rest, with Benioff telling her that, in no uncertain terms, “Drogon’s not going to eat you. He’s not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?”

Volantis is, of course, ones of the first and greatest of the Free Cities across the Narrow Sea to the east of Westeros. It was in the Valyrian Empire that Dragons were born and mastered; the Targaryen dynasty was born; and where great feats of engineering like Valyrian Steel come from. It’s a poetic ending to Daenerys’ story, as her final arc dealt with the realization that she could never truly find peace or a home in Westeros. It’s some small consolation to know that she will be put to rest in the home of her true ancestors and people, by the last dragon in the world.

Game of Thrones Season 8 and Game of Thrones: The Complete Collection (with not-yet-seen cast reunion special hosted by Conan O’Brien) will both be available on December 3rd.

