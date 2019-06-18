Game of Thrones Wins “Best Show” at MTV Movie and TV Awards

The MTV Movie and TV Awards tonight delivered one of the biggest awards of the night — Best TV Show — and the winner was HBO’s Game of Thrones. While the winner has not yet been announced on the live broadcast, the network tweeted out a congratulations to Game of Thrones from their social media account.

In a twist of fate, last year’s winner — the Netflix drama Stranger Things — was not nominated this year. The nominees this year were an eclectic mix of smart comedies and over-the-drop dramas, with streaming giant Netflix managing to be the only content provider with two on the list (Big Mouth and The Haunting of Hill House). You can check out the basics about the contenders below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Netflix’s Big Mouth is an American adult animated sitcom created by Nick Kroll, Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett featuring teens based on Kroll and Goldberg’s upbringing in Westchester County, New York, with Kroll voicing his fictional younger self. The second season aired late last year, and in February there was a Valentine’s Day special. The third season is coming soon.

Game of Thrones, the massive hit series based on George R. R. Martin’s fantasy novels, had its final season on HBO this season, and while fans were vocal in their disappointment online, the ratings were spectacular and casual fans seem to be into it — just like the voters, who gave the show a chance to go out on a high note.

Riverdale‘s third season dialed the already over-the-top series up to new levels, with a story about a role-playing game being brought to life by way of a serial killer called The Gargoyle King and a subplot about a cult that was stealing organs. In the real world, of course, it dealt with the loss of TV icon Luke Perry, who passed away near the end of production. Based on the characters from Archie Comics, this show has amassed such a huge following on social media that it getting a ton of votes for the MTV Awards was basically a foregone conclusion — although next year those voters might have to decide between Riverdale and its spinoff, Katy Keene, which stars Ashleigh Murray in her role as Josie McCoy again.

In Schitt’s Creek, the wealthy Rose family — video store magnate Johnny (Eugene Levy), his wife and former soap opera actress Moira (Catherine O’Hara), and their adult children David and Alexis (Daniel Levy and Annie Murphy) — lose their fortune after being defrauded by their business manager. They are forced to rebuild their lives with their sole remaining asset: a small town named Schitt’s Creek, which they had bought their son as a joke birthday gift back in 1991.

The Haunting of Hill House was a Netflix miniseries created and directed by Mike Flanagan and based loosely on the 1959 novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson. The plot alternates between three timelines, following five adult siblings whose paranormal experiences at Hill House continue to haunt them in present day. The series also features flashbacks to 1992, depicting the events in Hill House leading up to the eventful night the family fled from the mansion. The ensemble cast features Michiel Huisman, Elizabeth Reaser, Oliver Jackson-Cohen, Kate Siegel, and Victoria Pedretti as the adult counterparts of the siblings. Carla Gugino and Henry Thomas portray parents Olivia and Hugh Crain, with Timothy Hutton appearing as an older version of Hugh.