Gargoyles Creator Teases Fan That the Series Could Return

It’s been known the original Gargoyles series will be a part of Disney+ when it launches next month. Now, with the 25th anniversary of the show looming large on the horizon, one of the show’s original creators has piqued fan interest with a certain comment on Twitter. After a fan asked the producer why he wouldn’t spoil any potential plot points for a show decades-old, Weisman dropped a bombshell by reminding fans that “sometimes things come back.”

Sometimes things come back. https://t.co/QLMBjhP7SB — Greg Weisman (@Greg_Weisman) October 20, 2019

After two seasons (and a non-canon follow-up), Disney eventually pulled the plug on Gargoyles, sending the show into obscurity in the mid-1990s. There were a few comic series afterward to try resolving some plot points but neither series lasted too long. Since then, the show has become a cult classic known for its incredibly dark tones for the time and its expansive world-building. Once news surfaced of the original series popping up on Disney+, fans also started campaigning for the show to return, using various hashtags on Twitter like #BringBackGargoyles and #KeepBingingGargoyles.

We spoke with Gargoyles icon Keith David last month, where he revealed he was totally on-board to be involved in the show once again.

“You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning… I’ve always wondered why they stopped it in the first place,” David told us. Then he floated the idea of a possible reboot, saying he’d love to return and voice Goliath. “[We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot,” the actor asks. “I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath.”

“You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

It’s expected all three seasons — Gargoyles Season One and Two plus Gargoyles: The Goliath Chronicles — will be available on Disney+ when it launches November 12th.

