Gargoyles Star Keith David Recalls His Favorite Moment From Show

Nearly 25 years ago, Gargoyles debuted on ABC and captivated a generation. The better part of three decades later as one major anniversary milestone creeps up, we spoke with Gargoyles star Keith David to commemorate the occasion. In addition to telling us he was all on board for returning to a new reboot or continuation of the classic series, the iconic voice actor revealed to us his favorite moment in the 78 episodes he took part in.

As one might expect, David’s favorite line came towards the beginning of the series with one of the most memorable moments of the show. “Oh, absolutely,” the actor said about a favorite line. “There were several, but one of my very favorite moments is when Goliath is on top of the building and he says….well, he’s not on top of a building, he’s on top of a precipice…And he said, ‘I’ve lost everything, even my revenge.’”

Fans of the show will recognize the moment from the series second episode, “Awakening, Part 2.” In the episode, Goliath and Hudson — a character that was unnamed at the time — leave their Scotland castle to chase after Hakon and his army, only to be bamboozled in the end. Through some miscommunication and a bizarre spell-related mishap, not only does Hakon and his cronies die, but all of the Gargoyles other than Goliath are turned to stone for the next 1,000 years — a chain of events that leads into the line in question.

As said earlier, David’s totally willing to come back for a reboot and mentions that he thinks the majority of the original cast would be willing to return as well.”[We’ve wondered] why we haven’t come back to a reboot,” the actor told us. “I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath. You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I’ve always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath.”

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, it would seem the series will be included for streaming once Disney+ launched on November 12th.

Who was your favorite Gargoyles character growing up?