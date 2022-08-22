Gargoyles: NECA Unveils Figure of Fan-Favorite Character

The Defenders of the Night are having their time to shine in the world of pop culture. Since being added to Disney+ a few years ago, Gargoyles has received its own renaissance leading to a new comic series that's set to serve as a continuation of the show. Not just that, but NECA has also scooped up the show's toys license, leading to creation of a massive line featuring toys of the cult classic's wide ensemble. Monday, the latest addition to the line was finally revealed: enter, Coldstone.

The fan-favorite character first appeared in the Season One finale as one of the members of the Wyvern Clan, the first group of gargoyles destroyed by vikings. It's from this group the main clan originated, including Goliath, Demon, Hudson, and others. The reveal was made as the cover story for ToyCollectr, a new toy magazine launching later this year. In the series, Coldstone is voiced by Star Trek legend Michael Dorn.

TOYCOLLECTR #1 cover reveal is here! Our world premiere reveal is Coldstone from the impressive and ever-growing @NECA Gargoyles line! Be sure to subscribe to get the low down on this upcoming figure and more about Gargoyles past and present! ---> https://t.co/Cj4dA7GzZw pic.twitter.com/AK54lFCNfV — TOYCOLLECTR (@ToycollectrMag) August 22, 2022

Counting the Coldstone reveal, NECA's new Gargoyles line now 12 confirmed toys. Goliath, Bronx, and Thailog have been released to the public while Demona, Hudson, Brookyln, Lexington, and Broadway are currently available for preorders. Angela, Xanatos, an Armored Xanatos variant, and a Steel Clan figure are all on the was as well.

The launch of Disney+ has given the franchise new life, with the series becoming one of the platform's most popular shows during launch. Gargoyles star Keith David—the voice behind Goliath—previously told ComicBook.com he was aching at the chance to reprise his beloved role.

"You know, those of us who were involved from the beginning... I've always wondered why they stopped it in the first place," David told us. Then he floated the idea of a possible reboot, saying he'd love to return and voice Goliath. "[We've wondered] why we haven't come back to a reboot," the actor asks. "I mean, I would love nothing more than to revisit Goliath."

"You know, he was absolutely one of my very, very, very, very favorite characters. I've always maintained that when I grow up, I want to be like Goliath."