The Boys: Gen V Creator Reveals How Series Is Handling Chance Perdomo's Death

In March, the tragic news broke that Gen V star Chance Perdomo had passed away due to injuries from a motorcycle accident. The actor was only 27 and was set to begin filming the second season of The Boys spinoff. After Perdomo's passing, the show's producers announced that they would not be recasting the role of Andre Anderson, and would be "taking the time and space to recraft" the second season. Gen V has since returned to production and executive producer Eric Kripke recently updated TV Line on how the show is handling losing Perdomo.

"First, it's just so unbelievably tragic, and my heart goes out to his family," Kripke shared. "We're not trying to replace him because we can't. We're playing the character's death on the show. So it's very heavy and it's really emotionally difficult for the cast. And we're just trying to honor Chance as best we can."

Gen V Producers Address Chance Perdomo's Death:

"As we continue to navigate the tragic loss of Chance Perdomo, everyone at Gen V is determined to find the best way to pay respect to his memory," the statement from the Gen V producers released on X (formerly Twitter) reads. "We won't be recasting the role, because no one can replace Chance. Instead, we have been taking the time and space to recraft our season 2 storylines as we begin production in May. We will honor Chance and his legacy this season."

What Is Season 2 of Gen V About?

Kripke has teased that the two shows will intersect — thanks to a certain supes-killing virus — in their upcoming seasons.

"I don't think it's a big [Gen V] season 2 spoiler to say that the virus plays a substantial story role moving forward," Kripke told Deadline. "Now, there's this potential disease out there that can potentially kill superheroes. We always knew that it was going to play a part of The Boys next season and we always knew that Butcher [Karl Urban] was going to be aware of it. As they were still shooting, I made my pitch to their room: can we bring Butcher? So, rather than Butcher just talking about it in dialogue in season 4 of The Boys, it'd be good for the audience to actually see it and him."

Kripke added: "I would also say, timeline-wise, you go from Season 3 of The Boys into Season 1 of Gen V — maybe a little time in between them, but basically a continuous timeline. Season 1 of Gen V hands off to season 4 of The Boys."

The Boys Season 4 premieres on June 13th. Gen V Season 2 is currently in the works at Prime Video.