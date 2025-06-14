Goldberg’s Returning for One Last WWE Run, and Now We Know Why Jey Uso’s Title Reign Got Cut Short

WWE has seen a number of returns in recent months, but there are more to come, as recent reports indicate that the freight train known as Goldberg will be making his return on next week’s Monday Night Raw. More details have started to emerge regarding that return, and it turns out that not only will Goldberg return to take on Gunther for his final run in WWE, but a major element of the eventual match between them is reportedly the reason why WWE cut Jey Uso’s World Heavyweight Championship reign short.

Those who tuned into this week’s Monday Night Raw witnessed a massive shock when Gunther was able to take down Jey and end his World Heavyweight Championship reign at 51 days. That’s because Jey is one of WWE’s most popular and over superstars at the moment, and that only increased when he won the Championship. That reign was cut much shorter than people anticipated, and according to the Wrestling Observer’s Dave Meltzer, that was tied to the match between Gunther and Goldberg (H/T Cageside Seats).

“Gunther beat Jey Uso to win the World title on the 6/9 Raw show in Phoenix. It was confirmed to us the reason this happened is because Paul Levesque made the call to make Gunther vs. Bill Goldberg on 7/12’s Saturday Night’s Main Event a title match, likely since it was going on the same day as All In Texas,” Meltzer said.

“Gunther vs. Goldberg was always going to be the retirement match and it was always going against All in Texas and on NBC, with the idea of maximizing that day with the big match not on Netflix but on free network TV,” Meltzer said.

Head to Head with AEW

As mentioned, Goldberg and Gunther will face each other at the next Saturday Night’s Main Event, and now that match will involve the World Heavyweight Championship. In addition to the increased stakes, the match will also take place at the same time as AEW is airing one of their biggest pay-per-views of the year in All In Texas.

All In is arguably AEW’s biggest pay-per-view, and it is likely to have a massively stacked card all the way through. We already know there will be Hangman Page vs Jon Moxley and Toni Storm vs Mercedes Mone, but that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Having names like Goldberg on the card will certainly draw some additional eyes, and if John Cena is also on the card, that will only help in that regard. That said, how much of an impact it really has on All In remains to be seen.

As for what’s next for Jey, there are rumors that a reunion of Jey and Jimmy Uso may be coming soon. If The Usos were to reunite, they would be entering a stacked Tag Team Division that currently includes the Street Profits, DIY, Motor City Machine Guns, Fraxiom, and Los Garzas.

