WWE Just Teased Gunther vs Goldberg at Bad Blood

Around the middle point of WWE's Bad Blood, Triple H would hit the ring to make a special announcement, and he made a few of them before he left. Among those was the reveal of Champion vs Champion matches for both the men's and women's divisions, which led to the reveal of a new Championship title for the winners of those matches known as the Crown Jewel Championship. That wasn't the biggest takeaway though, as after the announcement Gunther would come out and get into a verbal battle with Goldberg, causing them to have to be separated and heavily teasing a match between the two could happen sooner than later.

Crown Jewel's New Prize

First Triple H revealed two of the big matches set for Crown Jewel, which will be Champion vs Champion matches for both the men and the women. These matches will not have the Championships themselves on the line, but Triple H promised there would be a definitive winner, and the stakes would be high, as there would be a separate prize on the line.



That prize was then revealed to be the Crown Jewel Championship, and the Title does look beautiful. Triple H said there were 50 karats of diamonds in the Championship, and that it will signify the winner as "the best of the best."

Gunther vs Goldberg

That's when Gunther came out, who is the current World Heavyweight Champion. Gunther previewed his match against Sami Zayn on next week's Raw, but shortly before he came out to the ring the WWE crew had made sure to highlight that Goldberg was in the crowd with his song Gage. Gunther took note of this as well, and he had a few things to say to the WWE legend.



"I wanted to clarify something," Gunther said. "You might have seen a few weeks ago that you were a childhood hero of mine. That's not true." Gunther then said why would one of the greatest wrestlers need to look up to anyone, and that led to more shots being taken at Goldberg. Goldberg was taking things in stride to this point, but then Gunther went too far, insulting Goldberg as a father.

That prompted Goldberg to stand up and go over the barricade, and officials had to come out and keep them from battling. Gunther kept antagonizing Goldberg, but after he was walked out Triple H would stand by Goldberg as he got a big ovation from the crowd. It would certainly seem that we are setting up a match between Gunther and Goldberg, and while it might not happen at Crown Jewel if Gunther is still Champion by then, it could very well happen at some other point.

WWE Bad Blood Updated Results

Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes vs Solo Sikoa and Jacob Fatu

WWE Women's Championship Match (Dominik Hanging in Shark Cage): Liv Morgan (C) def. Rhea Ripley

Hell in a Cell: CM Punk def. Drew McIntyre

WWE Women's Championship Match: Nia Jax (C) def. Bayley

Damian Priest def. Finn Balor

What have you thought of Bad Blood so far? You can talk all things wrestling with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!