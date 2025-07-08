Netflix’s Alice in Borderland Season 3 Sets Release Date With New Trailer

Alice in Borderland is coming back with a whole new season of episodes later this Fall, and Netflix has finally confirmed the release date for Season 3 with a brand new trailer. Intense death game shows like Squid Game have been dominating Netflix ever since they made their premiere, and that has especially been the case for the live-action series adapting Haro Aso’s original manga series. The Japanese TV series is one of the most-watched Japanese releases on Netflix with fans around the world, but the second season interestingly got to the end of the original manga story. Now it’s all brand new from here on out.

The second season of Alice in Borderland came to an end back in 2022, but it wasn’t until a year later that a third season of the series was confirmed to be in the works. Now three years after the end of the second season, Alice in Borderland Season 3 will be making its worldwide debut with Netflix on September 25th. To celebrate the confirmation of its release date, Netflix has dropped an intense trailer for Alice in Borderland Season 3 below to tease fans about what’s next.

What to Know for Alice in Borderland Season 3

Alice in Borderland Season 3 will be premiering worldwide with Netflix on September 25th. This series is a particularly special one for the streaming service as it’s not only the most watched Japanese TV series with Netflix, but is also their first Japanese language original to get three seasons. This is also going to be crossing into completely unknown territory as the end of its second season actually adapted the final bits from Haro Aso’s original manga story. Which means that this new season is going to feature an entirely new continuation of Arisu and Usagi’s story.

With the end of the second season seeing the two of them escape the final games and making their way to the real world, this newest trailer for Alice in Borderland has revealed that Arisu and Usagi’s troubles are only just beginning. It’s even deadlier than it was the first time, however, as now it’s their real bodies that are in some very real danger. And with these games now being set in the real world, it’s also going to raise the stakes in some ways that we might not be expecting.

Will Chishiya Be in Alice in Borderland Season 3?

This original story for Alice in Borderland‘s new season also raises questions about other potential characters who likely have also escaped the games at the end of the second season. Fan favorite characters like Shuntaro Chishiya are not seen in the trailer, so it’s unclear as to whether or not they will be seen in the new episodes. Even more so because it seems like it’s going to be a story focused on Arisu and Usagi. As for that story, Netflix has teased more of what to expect from Alice in Borderland Season 3 too.

“In the previous season, Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya) cleared all of the games and returned to the real world,” Netflix’s new synopsis for Alice in Borderland Season 3 teases. “They have since gotten married and established a happy life together. Their memories of the borderland were erased, but they see glimpses of it in dreams and hallucinations. One day, Usagi, led by afterlife researcher Ryuji (Kento Kaku), suddenly vanishes. At the same time as Usagi’s disappearance, Banda (Hayato Isomura) hands Arisu the final card: the Joker. The uncharted journey led by the mysterious Joker card is about to unfold…”