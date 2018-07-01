Gordon Ramsay’s ’24 Hours to Hell and Back’ Renewed for Season 2 at Fox

Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay continues to yell his way to success, as Fox renewed his latest series, Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back, after only two episodes aired.

The series features Ramsay trying to squeeze everything he usually does in an episode of Kitchen Nightmares into 24 hours. Ramsay has to save a restaurant teetering on the brink of failure in just a day, while clashing with the restaurant’s owners.

According to Deadline, the June 13 premiere logged a 1.4 18-49 rating in Live+7 viewership, making it the top summer series of 2018. It also drew 5.3 million viewers across multiple platforms, which made the it Fox’s most-watched unscripted debut since 2013, aside from NFL programming.

The second episode earned a 1.3 18-49 rating in Live+3, and 4.6 million viewers across multiple platforms.

Wednesday’s episode, which showed Ramsay trying to keep Los Angeles’ The Brownstowne Bistro alive, earned a 1.1 18-49 live rating and 3.52 million viewers, according to TV By The Numbers. It was the most-watched show in the timeslot, beating out repeats on the other major networks.

Ramsay has been remarkably successful when coming up with summer programming for Fox. He hosts Hell’s Kitchen, Kitchen Nightmares, MasterChef and MasterChef Junior. He also hosted a live cooking competition show in 2017 called The F Word. He earned an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program for MasterChef Junior last year.

“Gordon gives 100 percent in everything he does, and he took on the task of turning these restaurants around wholeheartedly. He may be these owners’ harshest critic, but he’s also their biggest champion, because he wants them to succeed. When all is said and done, it’s really Gordon’s heart that resonates with viewers, and we can’t wait to see who he helps save next season,” said Rob Wade, President of Alternative Entertainment and Specials at Fox Broadcasting Company.

Saving a restaurant is not the only thing Ramsay can do in 24 hours. To help promote his new show, he teamed up with the Make-A-Wish Foundation to personally tell 24 children facing critical illnesses that their wishes have been granted, reports PEOPLE.

Ramsay met with several children who wished to meet him, and told others that James Corden and Katy Perry agreed to meet them. He also hooked up other children with a trip to Montana, a tour of Jay Leno’s garage and helped a teenager meet a tech store employee who could help him build his own computer.

“What a day, an amazing day. Getting a chance to meet these incredible kids and seeing their strength and understanding their excitement is mind-blowing,” Ramsay said.

You can catch new episodes of 24 Hours to Hell and Back on Wednesdays at 9 p.m. ET and MasterChef on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET. MasterChef Junior wrapped its sixth season in May.

Photo Credit: Facebook / Gordon Ramsay