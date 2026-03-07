Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes 3 Replacement Becomes an Immediate Hit on Prime Video

One year after Iron Man gave Robert Downey Jr. his big Hollywood comeback, the actor found himself as the face of another franchise when he headlined Guy Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes. Bolstered by the director’s distinct style and impeccable chemistry between Downey and Jude Law, the film was a well-received box office hit (holding its own against Avatar by earning $524 million worldwide), paving the way for a sequel. Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows quickly came to fruition, but it’s been 15 years since its release and there’s no indication when a long-awaited third installment could debut. As Sherlock fans wait to see if Downey’s Sherlock Holmes 3 ever happens, they’re enjoying Ritchie’s latest project on streaming.

According to FlixPatrol, which measures the popularity of titles on various streaming services, Young Sherlock is currently the top TV show in the world on Prime Video. Based on the outlet’s metrics, it has a sizable lead over the likes of 56 Days, Cross, and Fallout. The full eight-episode season of Young Sherlock released on March 4th, so the series has wasted no time in making an impression on subscribers.

Young Sherlock Is a Hit, but Will We Ever Get Sherlock Holmes 3?

Young Sherlock is set in its own continuity, so it isn’t connected to Ritchie’s aforementioned films, but the series is another fine example of the auteur excelling at telling stories about the famed detective. Earning positive reviews (84% on Rotten Tomatoes), Young Sherlock has been praised as a fresh and exciting take on the well-established mythos, exploring what Holmes was like when he was a troublemaking university student getting caught up in conspiracies with his new friend, James Moriarty. Young Sherlock boasts many of the traditional Guy Ritchie staples — sharply written dialogue, kinetic action, a wicked sense of humor — to stand out from the crowd, offering viewers a different kind of Sherlock experience while still honoring what’s come before.

Ritchie once again demonstrates his keen eye for casting on Young Sherlock. Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Dónal Finn steal the show as Sherlock and Moriarty, respectively, showcasing a different side of the characters’ dynamic. Both prove to be perfect fits for Ritchie’s sensibilities, making Young Sherlock a wildly entertaining ride for audiences. The show’s main cast is rounded out by the likes of Colin Firth, Joseph Fiennes, Max Irons, and Zine Tseng, with everyone doing a great job in their roles (much like Ritchie’s Sherlock Holmes movies).

Seeing Ritchie and Co. let loose and have fun in the world of Sherlock Holmes again will only add to the chorus calling for Sherlock Holmes 3 starring Downey and Law. Such a film has been in development for quite some time, but it’s never gotten off the ground. Not only has the creative team been considering possible directions for the story, Downey’s commitments to the Marvel Cinematic Universe likely played a significant role in pushing Sherlock Holmes 3 to the back burner. The MCU truly took off and became Hollywood’s dominant film franchise shortly after Game of Shadows premiered, and since Downey’s Tony Stark was the poster boy, the actor made several appearances throughout the 2010s.

Of course, Downey has returned to the MCU, this time playing Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so Sherlock Holmes 3 could be delayed even further. Downey will be keeping himself busy with Marvel responsibilities over the next couple of years, meaning he may not have the time to make another major studio blockbuster right now. Downey and Law were fantastic together as Holmes and Watson, so it would be great to see them back in action together. However, it’s been so long since Game of Shadows that there’s a chance the third movie never comes to fruition. At least viewers have Young Sherlock to watch to get a taste of the famous detective.

