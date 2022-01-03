Harry Potter: Return to Hogwarts Producers Speak Out on Emma Watson Mistake

The producers of Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts have commented on an error in the reunion. The special, which debuted on New Year’s Day, used a photograph of Emma Roberts, who did not appear in the Harry Potter movies, in place of one of Emma Watson, who did. “Well spotted Harry Potter fans!” the statement provided to Entertainment Weekly reads. “You brought an editing mistake of a mislabeled photograph to our attention. New version up shortly.” It seems Return to Hogwarts, intended to celebrate Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone‘s 20th anniversary, is being updated to address the error. Whether it addressed the other error in the special remains to be seen.

According to the official synopsis for Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts, the special seeks to “honor the magic behind the making of the films and the beautiful family created at Warner Bros. Studios London two decades ago.” The special noticeably did not include Harry Potter creator JK Rowling outside of archival materials.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” said Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics, when HBO Max announced the special. “This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon-from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

“There’s magic in the air here with this incredible cast, as they all return home to the original sets of Hogwarts, where they began 20 years ago. The excitement is palpable as they prepare to take their fans on a very special and personal journey, through the making of these incredible films,” said executive producer Casey Patterson.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television produced Return to Hogwarts in association with Warner Horizon at the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London-The Making of Harry Potter. Executive Producer Casey Patterson of Casey Patterson Entertainment (A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote) and Pulse Films (Beastie Boys Story) oversaw the production.

What do you think of this mixup in the Return to Hogwarts special? Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts is streaming now on HBO Max.