Hasbro’s ‘Stranger Things’ Lineup Includes an Eggo Waffle Card Game
Have you been enjoying that retro-style Stranger Things mobile game that was released earlier this month? Well, it appears that was just the first release in a wave of Stranger Things gaming experiences. The franchise is shifting to tabletop with three new products from Hasbro - and one of them is waffle-themed.
Yes, let's start with this bizarre Stranger Things card game. As you will see in the image below, the game is aggressively Eggo branded. Kellogg's must be having the time of their lives with this partnership. Honestly, I'm surprised that we haven't seen an Eggo box that looks exactly like this in our grocery store freezer aisles yet.
Stranger Things Eggo Waffle Card Game
According to io9, the Stranger Things Eggo waffle card game is an UNO-esque experience, but with cards that are shaped like waffles. Players can choose to play as Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, Hopper, or Barb and draw four Eggo cards with "a variety of suspenseful outcomes". Cards can send a player's character to the Upside Down, summon the Demogorgon, or "cause a rift that sends everyone who was Right Side Up to the Upside Down, and vice versa". You'll need to get rid of all your Eggo cards before the Demogorgon attacks. Apparently, there's no outcome that simply allows you to enjoy a nutritious breakfast, which seems like an oversight to me.
The Stranger Things / Kellogg's Eggo Waffle Card Game isn't available for sale just yet, but Target appears to have a placeholder for it, so I expect that to change soon. Now let's talk a bit about Stranger Things Monopoly.
Stranger Things Monopoly
Just about every popular franchise gets its own version of Monopoly at some point, so the fact that Stranger Things Monopoly exists isn't a surprise. The game is available from Target now. The official description lays out how the traditional Monopoly game has been adjusted:
"In this Monopoly game inspired by the Netflix Original Series, Stranger Things, Will Byers has gone missing. Players choose an 80s-inspired token or one "ripped from the Upside Down" to move around the board trying to find him. Pretend to search the town of Hawkins and buy, sell, and trade locations and vehicles from the show. The game includes Walkie-Talkie and Blinking Lights cards, replacing Community Chest and Chance cards, while Forts and Hideouts replace houses and hotels. Who will win the game and avoid getting trapped in the "Upside Down?""
Stranger Things Ouija
Okay, so a Stranger Things-themed Ouija board actually makes some kind of sense. The Christmas light wall from the first season perfectly illustrates that fact. The twist here is that the Ouija board allows you to communicate directly with whatever exists in the Upside Down. Think about that for a minute. You might be able to speak directly to Barb! You could finally tell her how much you miss her and that justice will undoubtedly be coming in Season 2.
Again, Target appears to be first out of the gate with this Stranger Things release. You can order the Stranger Things Ouija board here.