Hasbro’s ‘Stranger Things’ Lineup Includes an Eggo Waffle Card Game

Have you been enjoying that retro-style Stranger Things mobile game that was released earlier this month? Well, it appears that was just the first release in a wave of Stranger Things gaming experiences. The franchise is shifting to tabletop with three new products from Hasbro - and one of them is waffle-themed. Yes, let's start with this bizarre Stranger Things card game. As you will see in the image below, the game is aggressively Eggo branded. Kellogg's must be having the time of their lives with this partnership. Honestly, I'm surprised that we haven't seen an Eggo box that looks exactly like this in our grocery store freezer aisles yet.

Stranger Things Eggo Waffle Card Game (Photo: Hasbro) According to io9, the Stranger Things Eggo waffle card game is an UNO-esque experience, but with cards that are shaped like waffles. Players can choose to play as Will, Mike, Lucas, Dustin, Eleven, Hopper, or Barb and draw four Eggo cards with "a variety of suspenseful outcomes". Cards can send a player's character to the Upside Down, summon the Demogorgon, or "cause a rift that sends everyone who was Right Side Up to the Upside Down, and vice versa". You'll need to get rid of all your Eggo cards before the Demogorgon attacks. Apparently, there's no outcome that simply allows you to enjoy a nutritious breakfast, which seems like an oversight to me. The Stranger Things / Kellogg's Eggo Waffle Card Game isn't available for sale just yet, but Target appears to have a placeholder for it, so I expect that to change soon. Now let's talk a bit about Stranger Things Monopoly. prevnext