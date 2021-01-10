Saved by the Bell's Haskiri Velazquez Was Born to Play Daisy

THE ORIGINAL ComicBook.com: I have to ask if you grew up watching the original show. Haskiri Velazquez: Yeah, I did. I grew up watching Saved By the Bell. You know, my parents actually watched it more than I did, but we lived in a one TV household. So whatever my dad watched is what we watched. So it was either the history channel, which we prayed that was never on, or Saved By the Bell. And when that was on, he was like, ‘Okay, this is what I'm going to watch.’ And we were like, ‘Yes please put this on.’ So we enjoyed watching it. I grew up watching it and when I got the audition, I brushed up a little bit on my Saved By the Bell, just to get the tone of the show to understand where they left off. CB: Is there anything or anyone from the original series you'd like to see show up in future episodes? HV: You know who I would love to see more of would be Lisa Turtle. I would love for her to do some more cameos in Season Two. I think she was just such a fashionista. Maybe, hello showrunners, maybe we can do where she comes in and he gives all of us a fashion makeover, I'm here for it. I'll take that. CB: You did get to work with a lot of the original cast. Did any of them have words of wisdom or advice for you? HV: Yeah, I really had a lot of scenes with my cast, the newer generation, but I had a few scenes with Mario [Lopez] and a few scenes with Elizabeth [Berkley] and the scenes that I did have were pretty short and quick. But the moment I walked on set and I saw them there, they were so welcoming. They told me if there's ever anything you need help with, any advice, we're always here to help. And I think that was just so lovely for them to do because this was their show, their baby, they created this whole entire Saved By the Bell world. So to allow us to come in and make it our own was just... They created a space where I felt safe and welcomed, and I truly appreciated that. prevnext

SEASON TWO CB: In terms of Daisy, is there anything that you'd like to see her go through in future seasons? HV: Oh, that's a good question. No one has ever asked me that. Well, I think I want Daisy to maybe have... I don't know if I want her to have a love interest but I think it'll be cool for her to maybe have a little crush or something. But I think that I'm still in love with the fact that she's so focused on herself and her future that I think I want to see more of that. I want to see where Daisy can take her future and how she can keep inspiring the Bayside kids and how she's able to switch the school around. So I definitely want to dive in a little more to that for sure. CB: Mitchell [Hoog] told me that he saw a Daisy/Mac fan cam. Sounds like you're not to the point of shipping them as a possible end game? HV: Maybe if there's a Season Two, like the last episode to lead people on a cliffhanger for wanting more. We can't give it to them so quick. We've got to tease them a little bit. CB: Can you tell me, are you team Jamie and Aisha or team Jamie and Lexi? HV: Oh my gosh, team Jamie and Aisha. But I love them all.