Hawkeye Reportedly Casting Key Villain From Matt Fraction and David Aja's Series

The Clown might be coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. A new report from The Illuminerdi suggests Marvel Studios is currently casting an Eastern European actor in his 20s to early-30s to play the show's antagonist. The Clown, a central figure early on in Matt Fraction and David Aja's fan-favorite Hawkeye comic series, hails from Poland and fits the bill of the casting grid. The villain's real name is Kazimierz Kazimierczak and grew up in a family of circus performers before turning into a cold-blooded mercenary.

According to the grid, the role is set to appear in five of the show's six episodes. Earlier this month, it was revealed Bert and Bertie (Troop Zero) and Rhys Thomas (John Mulaney's & the Sack Lunch Bunch) would serve as directors for the series, making it the first series from Marvel Studios directed by more than one person.

Other than the crew involved — and the fact the series will feature both Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop, who has yet to be cast — little has been revealed about the upcoming Disney+ show. When we spoke with Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran last year, she confirmed both Hawkeyes, both Barton and Bishop, would be in the series.

"It was in early development in terms of discussing what the project would be and I was very interested in that character, which is why that was the answer. That was over a year ago!" Tran began. "I think with Endgame, it's always going to impact all of the characters that we are introducing in our Disney+ streaming shows as well as the future of features, right, for the characters that are still existing. So you're just going to have to find... I can't say much about that!"

"Well, they're both Hawkeyes in a way, right?" Tran added. "So you want to make sure... I'm always interested in introducing new characters. And now we have a fascinating young female who is very interested in this role. So you're going to see a balance of both."

Hawkeye has yet to receive a release date from Disney+.

