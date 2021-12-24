Marvel Studios Unwraps Official Images From Hawkeye Season Finale

Warning: this story contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Hawkeye Episode 6. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas in official images from the season finale of Hawkeye. In “So This Is Christmas?,” Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and his protege-slash-partner Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) put a bow on the criminal conspiracy involving Eleanor Bishop (Vera Farmiga) and the “big guy” at the top of Maya Lopez’s (Alaqua Cox) Tracksuit Mafia: Wilson Fisk, the Kingpin (Vincent D’Onofrio). But when the black widow Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) takes aim at Hawkeye on Christmas Eve, there’s rockin’ around the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree as all storylines converge in a snowy showdown outside the Bishop Security holiday party.

‘Tis the season to be merry, bro: the Tracksuit Mafia are put on ice with help from Eleanor’s ex-fiancé and skilled swordsman Jack Duquesne (Tony Dalton). Clint and Kate also assemble the honorary “Avengers”: fantasy LARPers Grills (Clayton English), NYPD Officer Conrad (Adetinpo Thomas), Orville (Robert-Walker Branchaud), and Missy (Adelle Drahos), who suit up for action alongside Clint in his new purple costume.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Below, see official images from the action-packed season finale of Hawkeye that proves the best gifts come with a bow.

Partners

Dressed to Kill

Ninja Style

You’re a Mean One, Ms. Belova

Blue Christmas

Gifts With a Bow

Avengers on Ice

Skatin’ Around the Christmas Tree

All I Want For Christmas Is You (to Die for Killing My Sister)

Last Christmas

Not All Alone on Christmas

Jacques to the World

Girls’ Night

Let It Bow! Let It Bow! Let It Bow!

Deck the Halls (With Bros in Tracksuits)

Do They Know It’s Christmas?

Happy Holidays, Bro