New Hawkeye Set Photos Show Kate Bishop Leaping Into Action

✖

Principal photography on Hawkeye continues in Atlanta, and now that filming has moved back outdoors (at least for the time being,) new set photos have started to surface. The latest snapshots might be some of the most action-driven ones yet, showing Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld) having her bow at the ready. Shared by JustJared Thursday morning, Steinfeld's archer can be seen in front of a blue screen with an arrow drawn — one that will apparently be added in post-production. Her bow here also looks to be new — or, at the very least different — compared to the previous set pictures we've received.

In addition to the Steinfeld pictures, both she and Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) can be seen in a few others as they get into the back of a car, though it's not immediately clear if that sequence is something that's actually in the series or if the two were just leaving set at the time.

New photos of Hailee Steinfeld's Kate Bishop on the set of #Hawkeye (via @JustJared) She looks amazing 😍 pic.twitter.com/oBdBhLaC7l — Marvel Stuff (@marveIstuff) February 11, 2021

Like the other shows from Marvel Studios airing on Disney+, Hawkeye will also include an expansive cast. In addition to Steinfeld and Renner, Vera Farmiga (Elanor Bishop), Fra Fee (The Clown), Tony Dalton (Swordsman), and Alaqua Cox (Echo) are joining the show. It's also expected that Florence Pugh's Yelena Belova will have a guest spot in the series at one point or another. Jolt will also play Lucky the Pizza Dog.

"We're treating our shows as if we're making our features," Hawkeye producer Trinh Tran previously told ComicBook.com of the production value behind Disney+ shows. "I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you've seen. So that's always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]'s mindset of let's make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it's going to feel like it's just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it's going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we'll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter."

Hawkeye has yet to set a release date.

What other characters do you think will be popping up in Hawkeye? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section or by hitting our writer @AdamBarnhardt up on Twitter to chat all things MCU!