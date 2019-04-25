Hawkeye Reveals Major Time Jump After Avengers: Endgame in New Photos

✖

The Hawkeye TV series is finally entering production, and Marvel fans are legitimately hyped to see what the series brings to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Disney+ series is expected to tell the story of Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld), in what is already proving to be a delightfully comic-accurate story. Along the way, it looks like the series is going to bring some new canon to the overall timeline of the MCU, if some newly-released set photos are any indication. The photos, which you can check out below, show Renner, Steinfeld, and Lucky the Pizza Dog sitting on a city street in Chinatown. Behind them is a poster celebrating the Chinese New Year - which is, apparently, the Chinese New Year for 2025.

📸 Jeremy Renner and Hailee Steinfeld are seen filming #Hawkeye in Chinatown, in New York. 🉐 pic.twitter.com/dxgiMtsJB2 — Jeremy Renner Net (@JRennerNet) December 3, 2020

Given the fact that the back half of Avengers: Endgame was set in 2023 - and Hawkeye was presumed to be set after the events of the film - the 2025 setting for the series is definitely interesting. It also could help shine a bit more light on periods of time that we haven't yet seen in the MCU - especially considering how Clint briefly became the malicious assassin Ronin between Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

“With Endgame, I think with any ending, it creates a new beginning for a lot of things. Marvel has a lot of plans for a lot of things. So it was exciting,” Renner said during a convention appearance. “But to sum up 21 films is very difficult, but I think it satiates a lot of the fans. I’m only here because of the fans, as we all are. Hopefully I feel like we satiate a lot of people, and a lot of people had to go, but then I think it creates new beginnings for other things.”

Hawkeye will also star Vera Farmiga as Eleanor Bishop, Fra Fee as The Clown, Tony Dalton as Swordsman, Alaqua Cox as Echo, Zahn McClarnon William Lopez, and Florence Pugh reprising her Black Widow role of Yelena Belova.

Hawkeye is expected to debut exclusively on Disney+. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

