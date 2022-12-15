HBO Max Announces Jason Momoa Rock Climbing Show

HBO Max is introducing Jason Momoa to the world of competitive rock climbing. The Climb is the streamer's latest reality competition series that will see people taking on the mountain and each other. Momoa is an avid outdoors enthusiast and he'll be joined by legendary rock climber Chris Sharma. Sony Pictures Television is helping produce the show with On the Roam. January 12, 2023, you can tune in for the first three episodes of the series on HBO Max. From there, The Climb will be airing three episodes the following week. The season concluded on January 26 with the last two entries. It feels like people looking for more of their favorite actor will be tuning in to see the wild competition on the side of the mountain. You can check out the new trailer for The Climb down below!

Here's how HBO Max describes the series: "THE CLIMB is a visually-arresting and life-changing adventure that represents the foundations of rock climbing and exploration of the human spirit. In this all-encompassing competition, amateur climbers are put through a rigorous series of mental and physical challenges, utilizing some of the most intimidating ascents in the world to crown the world's best amateur climber with a prAna sponsored climbing ambassadorship and a $100,000 cash prize."

Momoa's DC Films Future With James Gunn in Charge

Of course, a lot of fans are wondering exactly what role the beloved actor will play in the DC Universe going forward. Just yesterday, news came down that his friend Henry Cavill wouldn't be playing Superman anymore in a DC Films project. The decision comes as James Gunn and Peter Safran solidify their plans for the cinematic universe. There has been a ton of speculation that Momoa will end up being Lobo in this new iteration of the comic book landscape. What that means for Aquaman? No one really knows. At this point, its not inconceivable for him to play both roles. But, DC might not want to confuse people too much. Check out his comments to CBR after Gunn was announced as head right here.

"Well I have to obviously blink, so there's no way I can get out of this without blinking, but you know that would be amazing if that happened," Momoa said while trying not to feed the fires too badly. "I'm just happy that [James] Gunn is at the helm and [Peter] Safran, who is just like my heart. So I'm in good hands and I think comic book fans around the world are going to be very excited."

Will you be watching Momoa's new series? Let us know down below in the comments!