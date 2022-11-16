HBO Max Releases Season 2 Trailer For Critically-Acclaimed Comedy

HBO Max is bringing back an acclaimed comedy series for Season 2. Sort Of returns to the platform on Thursday, December 1 and will premiere two weekly episodes through December 22. It's a bit of a switch up from Season 1, where things still adhered to the old Netflix binge model. However, Bilal Baig and Fab Filippo's comedy has managed to flourish between CBC and HBO Max. The series was nominated for a Peabody Award and quickly got a second helping green lighted by CBC Gem. You can check out the trailer for this season right here down below!

What's Coming Up in Sort Of Season 2?

ET spoke to Baig and Fab Filippo about the second trip into the world of Sort Of. Sabi's big secret is out and it's going to be a big thing for their family to navigate. Also, it's a season for love in Canada during Season 2.

"Following the unbelievably loving response to our first season, we can't wait to share the next chapter of Sabi's journey, and evolution of all our characters, with our audiences," Baig and Filippo said.

"Season 2 of Sort Of is the season of love. There is friend love and family love and loving your work and the love of a place and romantic love. So many loves," Baig added. "Sabi is in search of the kind of pure and simple love, but love no matter what form is complicated."

HBO Max previously dropped a description of the show: "SORT OF follows the journey of "Sabi Mehboob" (Baig), a gender fluid millennial who straddles various identities from sexy bartender at an LGBTQ bookstore/bar, to the youngest child in a large Pakistani family, to the de facto parent of a downtown hipster family. Sabi feels like they're in transition in every aspect of their life, from gender to love to sexuality to family to career. A coming-of-age story, SORT OF exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable...to anyone."

"The eight-episode second season of SORT OF is the season of love. Love includes your friends, family, work, romantic love and, most importantly, one's self-love. Sabi decides that not only are they ready for some uncomplicated romance but they also want everyone to love each other. Unfortunately, Sabi is faced with situations and relationships that are anything but simple, including their dad's unexpected return from Dubai, the Kaneko-Bauers' struggles as Bessy is released from rehab and issues at Bar Bük."

Will you be tuning in for Season 2? Let us know in the comments!