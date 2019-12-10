HBO Max Will Be Cheaper With This HBO Now Deal

Disney+ may be all the rage right now, but the launch of HBO Max is on the horizon for May 2020. The new streaming service will bring all of HBO, including hit shows like Watchmen and Westworld, recently acquired TV hits like The Big Bang Theory, Friends, and Rick and Morty, along with blockbuster movies and new originals. In other words, WarnerMedia has spent a considerable amount of money to beef up HBOs content library in order to compete with the likes of Netflix and Disney+.

So, here’s where we come to the part about saving money. If you’ve been eyeing HBO Max, you can score a discount on the $14.99 monthly subscription thanks to a deal that’s happening for HBO Now. First off, you need to know that HBO Now subscribers that are billed directly through HBO will get access to HBO Max for no extra charge. At the time of writing, you can get a $30 HBO Now gift card here at Best Buy for only $21 with a 3-card limit per customer. That’s six months of HBO for $27 less than usual.

That means you can save on HBO Now leading up to the the launch of HBO Max in May. Presumably, you could also activate your HBO Now gift cards closer to the launch of HBO Max to get the most out of the deal (they don’t expire). The choice is yours – though you might want to make it soon. The deal won’t last long. Additional details on the HBO Max transition can be found here.

