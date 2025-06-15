HBO Is Shutting Down 4 Fan-Favorite Features

If you’re a fan of HBO Family, ThrillerMax, MovieMax and OuterMax, please accept our condolences. According to a programming notice from Spectrum, the four multiplex linear channels will no longer be available on or after August 15th. A representative for Warner Brothers Discovery, HBO’s parent company, declined to comment beyond the notice about the shutdown of the four long-running specialty programming channels. Each one focused on a specific demographic or genre of programming and have all been in existence since the late ’90s and early 2000s. The shutdown announcement follows Warner Brothers Discovery’s plans to divide its Studios & Streaming and Global Networks businesses into two separate entities last week.

HBO Family, a cable fixture since 1996, provides family and kid-friendly programming, which includes Sesame Street and films like We Bought a Zoo. ThrillerMax launched two years later in 1998 and runs solely genre titles that span horror, suspense, thriller and mystery. Launched in 2001, OuterMax also exists in the genre space, but focuses its programming on sci-fi, horror, and fantasy content. MovieMax, which also debuted in 2001, is known for its young adult and female-skewing demographic. Though these four channels are sadly headed to the chopping block, HBO will continue to offer multiplex channels HBO2, HBO Signature, HBO Comedy, HBO Zone, and HBO Latino, while Cinemax offers MoreMax, ActionMax, 5 Star Max and Cinemáx.

Fans Mourn Warner Brothers Discovery’s Latest Debt-Slashing Move

Warner Brothers Discovery’s decision signals a major shift in linear television as CEO David Zaslav attempts to chip away at the company’s approximate $37 billion in gross debt. The split of Warner Brothers Discovery into Studios & Streaming and Global Networks (which will retain the company’s “traditional television” entities) is Zaslav’s latest move to minimize the corporation’s debt. Seeing as Global Networks is likely to take the majority of the massive debt, it’s a clear signal that Zaslav is prioritizing the movie and streaming business over linear television.

Though doing away with HBO Family, ThrillerMax, MovieMax, and OuterMax could be viewed as a prudent, cost-cutting move, that doesn’t mean fans still aren’t bummed about losing the channels.

$37 billion in debt is undoubtedly a lot of money to make up for, however, this latest cost-cutting measure from Zaslav fits neatly into the reputation he’s built for himself since being named the CEO of the merged Warner Brothers Discovery in 2021. Earlier this month, the corporation announced another round of layoffs in the cable TV division. The investment in streaming and divestment from linear television may seem like a future-forward move, but given the fact that many subscribers have decried beloved series and films disappearing from Warner Brothers Discovery’s streaming platforms at a moment’s notice, there is a case to be made for keeping multiplex channels around to fill in the programming gaps.

All we can say though is enjoy HBO Family, ThrillerMax, MovieMax, and OuterMax as much as you can before August 15th.