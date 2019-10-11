High School Musical Series to Premiere on TV Ahead of Disney+ Launch

Can you believe that the launch of Disney+ is just around the corner? After years of talk surrounding the exclusive House of Mouse streaming service, Disney+ is finally arriving on November 12th, bringing with it a massive library of beloved properties and a slew of new original programs. Among those new programs is High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a follow-up to the insanely popular Disney Channel Original Movie. Fortunately for die-hard fans of the franchise, you won’t have to wait until the official launch date of Disney+ to watch the series premiere.

Disney announced on Friday that the first episode of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series would be airing on TV a few days before Disney+ becomes available. The episode will air simultaneously on ABC, Disney Channel, and Freeform on Friday, November 8th at 8 pm ET. The episode will only air once before becoming available to stream on Disney+ four days later.

The High School Musical series stars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Kate Reinders, and Frankie A. Rodriguez, all charged with ushering in a new generation of the High School Musical story.

“We are truly excited about this extremely talented cast and the fresh and contemporary take on this globally beloved franchise,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney+. “From the music and dance, to the characters and hilarious meta references, there is something here for fans of the originals, as well as people who are new to East High. It’s going to be an unforgettable viewing experience for Disney+ subscribers.”

You can read Disney’s official synopsis for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series below.

“Ricky (Joshua Bassett) is a charismatic teen auditioning for the musical so he can win back the heart of ex-girlfriend Nini (Olivia Rodrigo), who has just returned from summer theater camp with a new boyfriend – and the same insecurities that keep her from owning the spotlight. Miss Jenn (Kate Reinders) is East High’s supremely spirited drama teacher, who’s convinced that musicals can be lifesavers; Gina (Sofia Wylie) is a transfer student and diehard theater kid with plenty of secrets; E.J. (Matt Cornett) is Nini’s new beau from camp, who sees life as a competition and Ricky as his No. 1 foe. Kourtney (Dara Reneé) is Nini’s best friend and a fashionista equally obsessed with makeup tutorials and feminism. Ashlyn (Julia Lester) is E.J.’s cousin and an aspiring songwriter; Carlos (Frankie A. Rodriguez) is the student choreographer who has already memorized his Tony Award® speech; and Big Red (Larry Saperstein) is Ricky’s best friend, a dude who can best be described as a spiritual descendant of Bill and Ted. Mr. Mazzara (Mark St. Cyr) is East High’s by-the-book S.T.E.M. teacher.”

