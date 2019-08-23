Disney Releases First High School Musical TV Series Poster

After three incredibly popular Disney Channel Original Movies, the High School Musical franchise is ready to move in a fresh direction. This November, the Disney+ streaming service will debut High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, a brand new show that takes a wild and meta look at the beloved property.

On Friday morning, several hours ahead of the highly-anticipated Disney+ panel at D23 Expo, Disney began revealing posters for all of the different projects that will be available at the launch of the streaming service. This includes the new High School Musical series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first poster for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series teases that, unlike the students in the original films, these kids may not be in this together. Take a look:

This High School Musical project is filmed like a documentary series, following a group of teenagers at East High who are attempting to put on a production of High School Musical for their winter project. The first episode of the series will be screened for audiences at D23 in a standalone panel following the Disney+ presentation.

“Doing theater is all about finding your tribe,” creator and showrunner Tim Federle told PEOPLE. “I can’t wait till the world meets the crazy-talented new tribe of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.”

“There aren’t a lot of writers who get to launch a new streaming platform like Disney+,” Federle added. “It’s a privilege to create a love letter to fans of the original High School Musical movies while also making an irreverent, feel-good musical for a new generation.”

The High School Musical series stars Joshua Bassett, Matt Cornett, Kate Reinders, and Frankie A. Rodriguez, all charged with ushering in a new generation of the High School Musical story.

“We are truly excited about this extremely talented cast and the fresh and contemporary take on this globally beloved franchise,” said Agnes Chu, senior vice president of content for Disney+. “From the music and dance, to the characters and hilarious meta references, there is something here for fans of the originals, as well as people who are new to East High. It’s going to be an unforgettable viewing experience for Disney+ subscribers.”

What do you think of this first poster for High School Musical: The Musical: The Series? Let us know in the comments!

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series will debut on November 12th, the launch day of Disney+.