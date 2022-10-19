House of the Dragon Producer Doesn't Understand Why Fans Love Daemon

Daemon Targaryen, one of the main characters on HBO's House of the Dragon, is an objectively terrible person. He has proven himself time and again to be a ruthless murderer, a vile manipulator, a relentless liar, and a perpetual abuser. Daemon is a thoroughly bad guy and the show doesn't try to excuse him for it. Despite everything we've seen Daemon do, however, he has become perhaps the most beloved character on the show. Daemon is the Internet's boyfriend, and House of the Dragon producer Sara Hess just can't wrap her head around it.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Hess was asked about the love and affection for Daemon that has spread across social media platforms like wildfire. While the performance of actor Matt Smith certainly plays into it, Hess has trouble seeing how Daemon's actions have helped him become the object of online affection.

"He's become Internet Boyfriend in a way that baffles me," Hess said. "Not that Matt isn't incredibly charismatic and wonderful, and he's incredible in the role. But Daemon himself is ... I don't want him to be my boyfriend! I'm a little baffled how they're all, 'Oh, daddy!' And I'm just like: 'Really?' How – in what way – was he a good partner, father or brother – to anybody? You got me. He ain't Paul Rudd."

In the same interview, House of the Dragon director Clare Kilner said that she wasn't surprised by the love shown for Daemon. Even though, she admitted, he's a terrible family member.

"I just love the fact people are so involved with these characters, and I think that's part of the fun of it," she said. "One minute you like someone, and the next minute you like someone else. But I'm not surprised. Matt is such a risk-taker in his performances and he's got that little smile and, you know ... you can't help it! He is charismatic. People love a baddie. But I don't think he's particularly a good father or a good brother."

What's Next for Daemon?

Hess went on to tease that Daemon will face some new and different challenges in the upcoming Season 1 finale, as well as in Season 2.

"We will see a different side of him," Hess said. "And right now, we're writing season two and figuring out, what is the nature of his relationship with Rhaenyra? There are many interpretations [in George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood] to that."

House of the Dragon's Season 1 finale arrives on Sunday night, airing simultaneously on HBO and HBO Max.