House of the Dragon: Matt Smith's Daemon Targaryen Would Support Daenerys

House of the Dragon will be taking place 172 years before the birth of Daenerys Targaryen, centered around her ancestors who ruled before her. House Targaryen has long had its share of big personalities in the family, with House of the Dragon set to bring many of them to the screen this Sunday. In line with the famous saying about the Targaryen bloodline, when these characters were born the gods flipped a coin and each of them had a split chance of heading in a direction of greatness or madness. For Matt Smith's character, Daemon Targaryen, it seems madness might have landed facing the sky.

"I backed her," Smith told ComicBook.com of Daenerys becoming the Mad Queen in the late episodes of Game of Thrones. "I backed her all the way." Daemon Targaryan and Daenerys Targaryen seem to share viewpoints in their belonging on the throne and, at times, the means to get claim their spot. Game of Thrones saw Daenerys spiral into madness quickly late in the series, whereas House of the Dragon will quickly showcase the unpredictable nature of Smith's Daemon Targaryen.

Sat beside Smith during ComicBook.com exclusive interview was King Viserys Targaryen actor Paddy Considine. This Targaryen king certainly disapproves of what followed nearly 200 years later. "I'd be ashamed, but it played its part in the prophecy, didn't it, really?" Considine said.

"I wouldn't, I'd have backed her all the way," Smith added. "I think he'd have been on the dragon with her, to be honest with you. Let's have it, this is ours. Get out the way." As House of the Dragon will explore the desires to sit on the Iron Throne within the Targaryen family before the story of Daenerys began, Smith's Daemon Targaryen might now have the same fate as the descendant. "My coin's still spinning," he said. "Daemon is utterly self-destructive."

Considine, meanwhile, is also on the fence about where his character's coin would have landed. "I don't know if he's a great, if it's greatness," Considine said. "I think there's a bit of both in him, really, but he's certainly not a destructive king, that's for sure. He's a compassionate king and that's rare for this kingdom that we're familiar with."

The first episode of House of the Dragon debuts on Sunday, centered around Considine and Smith's characters as a new power struggle within House Targaryen begins. Are you excited to go back to the world known well from Game of Thrones? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Twitter.