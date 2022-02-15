How I Met Your Father fans have something to cheer for as the series has been renewed for Season 2. The show talked about the exciting news on social media today. Hilary Duff and her co-stars are going to keep the CBS sequel running with 20 more episodes. Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger are the writers behind the series and the first salvo of episodes has been well received. Chris Lowell, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran, Suraj Sharma, and Francia Raisa have all been along for the ride. You can catch all of Season 1 on Hulu if you would like to catch up. Both Aptaker and Berger serve as executive producers alongside the original How I Met Your Mother braintrust of Carter Bays and Craig Thomas. Pam Fryman is also along as an executive producer. Check out their announcement down below.

On Twitter, the show announced, “Surprise! You’ll be seeing more great chapters in this love story because #HIMYF has been renewed for Season 2! @maddiedeutch”

Craig Thomas recently thanked all the fans who have stuck by the show en route to this big reveal today.

“Thank you to all the #HIMYM fans who keep the show doing so well all over the world, and extra thanks to those helping to make #HIMYF a big hit too!!,” he wrote.

It’s a huge win for Duff as well. She talked to Bustle about making the jump to this role as audiences might have only known her as Lizzie McGuire all those years ago. The actress has to feel great about this news.

“I’ve obviously had to think about [Lizzie] a lot. The lines get so blurry between me and her, and I think they are for the world, still. And they probably always will be. I think just accepting that has brought me a lot of peace,” she admitted. “That doesn’t mean I don’t have a backbone, and I don’t have a drive, and I don’t have a vision. I have all of those things.”

Hulu describes their series down below:

“In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father: a story that catapults us back to the year 2022 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options. Starring: Hilary Duff, Christopher Lowell, Francia Raisa, Suraj Sharma, Tom Ainsley, Tien Tran.”

