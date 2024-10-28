How To Watch Disney’s Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

The long-awaited Wizards of Waverly Place continuation premieres on Disney Channel tomorrow, October 29th. It reunites original series stars David Henrie and Selena Gomez on the network for the first time since 2012. In Wizards Beyond Waverly Place, Justin now has a family of his own. He lives a “normal” life with his wife Giada (Mimi Gianopulos) and two sons Roman (Alkaio Thiele) and Milo (Max Matenko).

However, once something goes awry at WizTech, a young, powerful wizard named Billie (Janice LeAnn Brown) shows up at his door in need of training. Justin must embrace his past in order to protect all of Wizard World.

There’s definitely a lot of hype around the new series as its not only a nostalgic trip for older Gen Z that grew up during the golden era of Disney Channel, but a bonding moment for the ones that may have families of their own. In the first 10 days alone, the trailer amassed over 69 million views, setting a huge record.

If you’re a fan of the original Wizards of Waverly Place you probably haven’t opened Disney Channel in quite some time. Luckily, we’ve compiled everything you need to know about the show ahead of the premiere!

How To Watch Wizards Beyond Waverly Place

If you’re hoping to watch the show live as it premieres, it will premiere October 29th at 8 p.m. ET on Disney Channel with the first two episodes. However, if you have just a bit more patience, all eight episodes of the season will stream next day (October 30th) on Disney+ and Disney Channel On Demand just in time for Halloween! While Henrie is penned as a series regular, Gomez is only a guest star, so don’t expect to see a ton of her this season. Additionally, two former Disney favorites — Raven-Symoné and Danielle Fishel — will direct episodes this season.

“I have an overall deal with Disney Channel right now for directing and producing. So, I started off directing Raven’s Home and went on to a lot of other shows that they had on the channel,” Symoné recently told E! News about directing the Wizards continuation. “I felt like being in the industry since I was three years old, I know what it feels like to be a child actor and I know how important it is to be treated with respect but at the same time know that I have to know my lines and pass my tests.”