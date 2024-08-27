Only Murders in the Building Stars Pitch Marvel Actors for Future Cameos

The stars of Only Murders in the Building shared which Marvel actors they’d like to see on their show. The fourth season of the Hulu original series debuts this week, and takes the gang of Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) out west to Los Angeles to solve another murder mystery that’s tied to the events of last season. Only Murders in the Building is known for having several A-list actors join from season to season, like Tina Fey, Meryl Streep, and Paul Rudd, with Season 4 bringing Eva Longoria, Eugene Levy, and Zach Galifianakis portraying our main trio in an Only Murders movie. But when it comes to actors who have taken on roles in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the cast highlights their top two choices for future appearances.

GamesRadar spoke to Only Murders in the Building stars Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short ahead of the Season 4 premiere. The site asked which celebrity they would ike to see appear who hasn’t shown up yet, and their two choices were actors who have also appeared in the MCU.

After Short said “there’s a lot of wonderful actors” he’d like to see on Only Murders in the Building, Martin chimed in with “Cate Blanchett.” His co-stars quickly agreed, with Short adding how much he “loves” the Hela actress. Short then added Ryan Reynolds to the list,with Martin replying “that would be great.” Reynolds is currently the star of Deadpool & Wolverine, which is still dominating the global box office.

Only Murders in the Building Escape Room announced

Last year saw a collaboration between Only Murders in the Building and The Escape Game, where fans got to attend a pop-up escape room experience in Los Angeles, and the reception to it was so positive that the two companies are doing it again.

The Only Murders in the Building activation from The Escape Game opens in Midtown Manhattan on August 30th, followed by a return to Westfield Century City Mall in Los Angeles on September 7th. Both activations are inspired by Season 4 of the multi-Emmy Award-Winning Hulu Original comedy series. Presale starts August 27th offering 20% off tickets. You can sign up for tickets exclusively at Only Murders in the Building and through The Escape Game website here.

What is Only Murders in the Building Season 4 about?

Martin Short, Steve Martin, and Selena Gomez star in Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building

In Season 4 of Only Murders in the Building, Charles, Oliver and Mabel wrestle with the shocking events at the end of season three surrounding Charles’ stunt double and friend, Sazz Pataki. Questioning whether Sazz or Charles was the intended victim, our trio’s investigation leads them all the way to Los Angeles where a Hollywood studio is readying a film about the “Only Murders” podcast. As our amateur sleuths race back to New York, they embark on an even more epic journey – traversing their building’s courtyard to delve into the twisted lives of the Arconia’s West Tower residents.

The series stars Steve Martin, Martin Short, Selena Gomez and Michael Cyril Creighton, and special guest stars include Meryl Streep, Zach Galifianakis, Eugene Levy, Eva Longoria, Richard Kind, Jane Lynch, Melissa McCarthy, Kumail Nanjiani, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Molly Shannon, and more.

Only Murders in the Building Season 4 premieres August 27th on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney+ internationally.