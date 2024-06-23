Wizards of Waverly Place Star Teases Emotional Sequel Reunion With Selena Gomez

We've been living in an era of reboots for years now, and some beloved shows are starting to come back surprisingly fast. The latest series to get the sequel treatment is Wizards of Waverly Place, which ran on the Disney Channel for four seasons between 2007 and 2012. The series launched the career of Selena Gomez who is currently starring in Hulu's Only Murders in the Building. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place was announced at the beginning of the year with Gomez and David Henrie confirmed to return as Alex and Justin Russo. Henrie recently spoke to US Weekly about his emotional reunion with Gomez.

"It was awesome. We didn't want it to end. It was great," Henrie shared. "She's so good. She has such a quick wit that's only gotten stronger." He added that it felt like they "didn't miss a day ... We have a couple scenes that I think will choke up the original fan of the original show, and they're really touching, and they went really well. So, I'm excited for you to see it."

"It was a joy," Henrie added of reuniting with his TV dad, David DeLuise (Jerry Russo). "And we hope to have everyone back throughout the lifetime of the show, and if it's up to me, as often as possible 'cause they're just such a wonderful addition."

In addition to Gomez, Henrie, and DeLuise, the cast of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place will include Janice LeAnn Brown as Billie, Mimi Gianopulos as Giada Russo, Alkaio Thiele as Roman Russo, Max Matenko as Milo Russo, and Taylor Cora as Winter.

When Is Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Being Released?

(Photo: Selena Gomez and David Henrie in Wizards Beyond Waverly Place. - Disney Channel / Disney+)

The reboot series is expected to debut on Disney Channel and Disney+ later in 2024. Wizards Beyond Waverly Place follows an adult Justin Russo, who has chosen to lead a normal, mortal life with his family, Giada, Roman, and Milo. When Justin's sister Alex brings Billie to his home seeking help, Justin realizes he must dust off his magical skills to mentor the wizard-in-training while also juggling his everyday responsibilities — and safeguarding the future of the Wizard World.

Jed Elinoff and Scott Thomas serve as writers and executive producers, along with Gary Marsh, Gomez, and Henrie. Andy Fickman directed and executive-produced the pilot and will direct multiple episodes.

"Wizards of Waverly Place captivated hearts with its spellbinding adventures and big laughs, creating unforgettable memories for kids and families everywhere," Ayo Davis, president, Disney Branded Television, said in a statement when the series was first confirmed. "We can't wait to step back into the magical world of Wizards, inviting both longtime fans and a new generation to experience the enchantment alongside Selena, David, and our incredible cast and crew."

Stay tuned for more updates about Wizards Beyond Waverly Place.