Willow: Release Date, Cast, and Where to Watch the New Series

So said High Aldwin: "Forget all you know, or think you know." More than 30 years after the magical adventure in Willow — where an aspiring apprentice saved an infant princess destined to unite the realms from the Demon Queen of Nockmaar — the legendary Nelwyn sorcerer Willow Ufgood (Warwick Davis) returns. A continuation revisiting the enchanted realm of fairy queens and two-headed Eborsisk monsters, the new Willow TV series is a direct sequel to the classic 1988 fantasy adventure film from visionary Star Wars creator George Lucas and director Ron Howard.

"It's creatively exciting to not only revisit the world and characters first conceived by George Lucas, Bob Dolman, and myself but to see it take flight in such fresh, fun and cinematic ways through the imagination of [showrunner] Jon Kasdan and Team Willow," Howard, who serves as executive producer alongside original film writer Dolman, said when announcing the series in 2020. "This isn't a nostalgic throwback, it's a creative lean-forward and it's a blast to be a part of it all."

Below, read on for everything we know (or think we know) about how to watch Willow:

Where to Stream Willow Show: Release Date Episode Schedule

Willow is streaming with a two-episode premiere Wednesday, November 30th, on Disney+. The Willow sequel series' first season spans eight episodes, which will release weekly on Wednesdays. The Willow release schedule is as follows:

Episode 1 and Episode 2: November 30th

Episode 3: December 7th

Episode 4: December 14th

Episode 5: December 21st

Episode 6: December 28th

Episode 7: January 4th

Episode 8 (Finale): January 11th

What Time Is Willow Streaming on Disney+?



New episodes of Willow will premiere weekly at 12 a.m. PT / 3 a.m. ET on Wednesdays.

Willow Series Cast

Along with original cast members Warwick Davis and Joanne Whalley, reprising their roles as Willow Ufgood and warrior queen Sorsha, respectively, the Willow cast includes Erin Kellyman (Solo: A Star Wars Story) as knight-in-training Jade; Ruby Cruz (Mare of Easttown) as Kit, the princess daughter of Sorsha and swordsman Madmartigan (Val Kilmer); Ellie Bamber (The Serpent) as kitchen maid Dove; Amar Chadha-Patel (The Wheel of Time) as swordsman thief Boorman; Dempsey Bryk (Black Mirror) as Kit's twin brother, Airk; and Tony Revolori (Spider-Man: No Way Home) as scholar Graydon.

The cast also features Kevin Pollak and Rick Overton, back as brownies Rool and Franjean, Ralph Ineson (The Green Knight) as Commander Ballantine, Annabelle Davis as Willow's daughter Mims, and Christian Slater (Mr. Robot) as Madmartigan's friend Allagash.

Is Val Kilmer in the Willow Series?



Kilmer, who has had difficulty speaking after a battle with throat cancer and surgery that permanently damaged his vocal cords, will not appear as Madmartigan in Willow. Kilmer's character is the father of Sorsha's children, twins Kit (Cruz) and Airk (Bryk), and will have a presence as the former swashbuckler is "a huge part of this story and this series."

"Val's a huge part of this, and the first conversation I had, when Warwick and I got the greenlight to do this, was with Val," showrunner Kasdan told Yahoo Entertainment. "We wanted his character to be a part of the story. We wanted him to be in the show. Because we were shooting during [the COVID-19 lockdowns], he wasn't able to come to Wales and shoot with us. But he is in the show in a big way. And we're pretty excited about it. Madmartigan lives on."

Added Davis: "Val's spirit is very much with the series. [He and I] have been in touch since we made the movie, and we're good friends and he's a terrific guy ... Madmartigan lives on."

What Is the Willow Series About?



Per the official synopsis: "The story began with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness. Now, in a magical world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls, and other mystical creatures flourish, the adventure continues, as an unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world."

Where to Stream the Willow Movie



The original Willow is available to stream now on Disney+ and available for rental or digital purchase on Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Vudu, YouTube Movies, and Redbox.

Watch the Willow Series Trailer



Willow (2022) is streaming November 30th on Disney+, with new episodes releasing on Wednesdays.