Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2021
March is just around the corner and that means all of your favorite streaming services are preparing to add new movies and TV shows to their respective lineups. This includes the Disney-owned Hulu, which made its name as a primarily TV-centric service, eventually expanding its range to include hit movies and original titles. In the coming month, some new TV episodes will be added, as well as quite a few popular movies and an original film that a lot of people are excited for.
On the first day of the month, several notable movies are going to be making their way to Hulu. The list of films being added includes Attack the Block, The Descent, Demolition Man, Malcolm X, Rushmore, The Social Network, Wedding Crashers, and Young Frankenstein.
On March 5th, the new movie Boss Level will premiere on Hulu. Starring Frank Grillo and directed by Joe Carnahan, Boss Level puts a high-octane spin on the classic Groundhog Day formula, as the main character continues to repeat the violent day of his death.
You can check out the full list of new Hulu arrivals below!
March 1
The 13th Warrior (1999)
50/50 (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack the Block (2011)
Beloved (1998)
Blow (2001)
Brooklyn's Finest (2010)
Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
Cocktail (1988)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descent (2006)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Enemy Of The State (1998)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Ghost Writer (2010)
The Great Debaters (2007)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
In the Line of Fire (1993)
Judge Dredd (1995)
The Last Face (2017)
Malcolm X (1992)
McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
The Ninth Gate (1999)
Pandorum (2009)
Patriot Games (1992)
Predators (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Priceless (2016)
Rushmore (1999)
Scrooged (1988)
Shine a Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
The Social Network (2010)
The Spirit (2008)
Stargate (1994)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Terminal (2004)
Tokyo Rising (2020)
The Tourist (2010)
Traitor (2008)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Young Frankenstein (1974)
March 2
Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)
Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)
March 5
Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Ammonite (2020)
Beirut (2018)
Iron Mask (2019)
March 9
Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)
Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)
March 12
kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)
Farewell Amor (2020)
March 15
1 Night In San Diego (2020)
Constructing Albert (2017)
Here Awhile (2019)
Intersect (2020)
Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
Naughty Books (2020)
Pink Wall (2019)
The Pretenders (2018)
The Relationtrip (2017)
Sister Aimee (2019)
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)
Tracks (2019)
March 26
Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)
Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)