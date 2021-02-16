Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2021

By Charlie Ridgely

March is just around the corner and that means all of your favorite streaming services are preparing to add new movies and TV shows to their respective lineups. This includes the Disney-owned Hulu, which made its name as a primarily TV-centric service, eventually expanding its range to include hit movies and original titles. In the coming month, some new TV episodes will be added, as well as quite a few popular movies and an original film that a lot of people are excited for.

On the first day of the month, several notable movies are going to be making their way to Hulu. The list of films being added includes Attack the Block, The Descent, Demolition Man, Malcolm X, Rushmore, The Social Network, Wedding Crashers, and Young Frankenstein.

On March 5th, the new movie Boss Level will premiere on Hulu. Starring Frank Grillo and directed by Joe Carnahan, Boss Level puts a high-octane spin on the classic Groundhog Day formula, as the main character continues to repeat the violent day of his death.

You can check out the full list of new Hulu arrivals below!

March 1

The 13th Warrior (1999)
50/50 (2011)
A Very Brady Sequel (1996)
As Good as It Gets (1997)
Attack of the 50 Foot Cheerleader (2012)
Attack the Block (2011)
Beloved (1998)
Blow (2001)
Brooklyn's Finest (2010)
Charles and Diana: 1983 (2020)
Cocktail (1988)
Demolition Man (1993)
The Descent (2006)
Dolphin Tale (2011)
Dolphin Tale 2 (2014)
Employee Of The Month (2006)
Enemy Of The State (1998)
The Forbidden Kingdom (2008)
The Ghost Writer (2010)
The Great Debaters (2007)
I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009)
Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009)
In the Line of Fire (1993)
Judge Dredd (1995)
The Last Face (2017)
Malcolm X (1992)
McLintock! (Producer's Cut) (1963)
The Nanny Diaries (2007)
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006)
The Ninth Gate (1999)
Pandorum (2009)
Patriot Games (1992)
Predators (2009)
Pretty Woman (1990)
Priceless (2016)
Rushmore (1999)
Scrooged (1988)
Shine a Light (2008)
Silverado (1985)
Sliver (1993)
The Social Network (2010)
The Spirit (2008)
Stargate (1994)
Starsky & Hutch (2004)
The Terminal (2004)
Tokyo Rising (2020)
The Tourist (2010)
Traitor (2008)
Vertical Limit (2000)
Wedding Crashers (2005)
The Whole Nine Yards (2000)
Young Frankenstein (1974)

March 2

Debris: Series Premiere (NBC)
The Voice: Season 20 Premiere (NBC)
Top Chef: Complete Season 17 (Bravo)

March 3

New Amsterdam: Season 3 Premiere (NBC)

March 5

Boss Level: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Ammonite (2020)
Beirut (2018)
Iron Mask (2019)

March 6

Storks (2016)
Triggered (2020)

March 7

Proxima (2019)

March 8

Good Girls: Season 4 Premiere (NBC)
Shipwrecked: Complete Season 1 (Banijay)

March 9

Absolutely Ascot: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (All3Media)
Dress to Impress: Complete Seasons 1 & 2 (ITV)

March 11

Game of Talents: Series Premiere (FOX)

March 12

kid 90: Documentary Premiere (Hulu Original)
Cake: Season 4 Premiere (FXX)
Farewell Amor (2020)

March 14

Buddy Games (2019)

March 15

1 Night In San Diego (2020)
Constructing Albert (2017)
Here Awhile (2019)
Intersect (2020)
Missing 411: The Hunted (2019)
Naughty Books (2020)
Pink Wall (2019)
The Pretenders (2018)
The Relationtrip (2017)
Sister Aimee (2019)
The Stand: How One Gesture Shook The World (2020)
Tracks (2019)

March 16

Staged: Complete Season 2 (BBC Studios) 

March 17

Mayans M.C.: Season 3 Premiere (FX)

March 18

Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Identity (2003)

March 19

Hunter Hunter (2020)

March 20

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)

March 22

Genius: Aretha: Complete Season 3 (National Geographic)

March 23

Breeders: Season 2 Premiere (FX)
100% Wolf (2020)

March 25

Collective (2019)

March 26

Solar Opposites: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Into the Dark: Blood Moon: Season 2 Finale (Hulu Original)
Fire Force: Complete Season 2 (DUBBED) (Funimation)
The Hurricane Heist (2018)

March 30

Vikings: Complete Season 6B (History)

March 31

Pooch Perfect: Series Premiere (ABC)

