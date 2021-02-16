Everything Coming to Hulu in March 2021

March is just around the corner and that means all of your favorite streaming services are preparing to add new movies and TV shows to their respective lineups. This includes the Disney-owned Hulu, which made its name as a primarily TV-centric service, eventually expanding its range to include hit movies and original titles. In the coming month, some new TV episodes will be added, as well as quite a few popular movies and an original film that a lot of people are excited for.

On the first day of the month, several notable movies are going to be making their way to Hulu. The list of films being added includes Attack the Block, The Descent, Demolition Man, Malcolm X, Rushmore, The Social Network, Wedding Crashers, and Young Frankenstein.

On March 5th, the new movie Boss Level will premiere on Hulu. Starring Frank Grillo and directed by Joe Carnahan, Boss Level puts a high-octane spin on the classic Groundhog Day formula, as the main character continues to repeat the violent day of his death.

You can check out the full list of new Hulu arrivals below!