Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2024
Hit Monkey and Futurama highlight Hulu's July additions.
With July on the horizon, Hulu is getting its subscribers prepared for the month of programming ahead. The streaming service recently revealed the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials making their way to its roster over the course of July, giving folks a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.
July is going to be a big month for animation on Hulu, with two popular toons making their return to the streaming service over the next several weeks.
The first is Hit Monkey, Marvel's animated series that few expected to get a second season after all of the other Marvel animated projects at Hulu were cancelled. The second season of Hit Monkey arrives in its entirety on July 15th. The second is Futurama, the iconic sci-fi comedy that was recently brought back to life by Hulu. Season 12 of Futurama debuts on July 29th.
You can check out the complete lineup of Hulu's July additions below!
July 1st
Attack of the Red Sea Sharks: Special Premiere
Baby Sharks in the City: Special Premiere
Shark Attack 360: Special Premiere
Shark Beach with Anthony Mackie: Special Premiere
Shark vs. Ross Edgley: Special Premiere
Sharks Gone Viral: Special Premiere
Supersized Sharks: Special Premiere
Blippi Anniversary Compilations
Blippi NASA Episodes
Blippi Wonderful World Tour
Oshi no Ko: Complete Season 1
(500) Days Of Summer
2012
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem
Alita: Battle Angel
Angels & Demons
Aniara
Behind Enemy Lines
The Big Wedding
Bohemian Rhapsody
The Cable Guy
Couples Retreat
Courage Under Fire
Cry Macho
The Da Vinci Code
Ford v Ferrari
Funny People
Garden State
Get Out
The Guilty
Hail Satan?
Just Go With It
The Man Who Knew Too Little
Margaret.
The Monuments Men
Mortal Engines
The Namesake
Predators
The Predator
Rough Night
The Salt Of The Earth
Sex Tape
Shanghai Knights
Shanghai Noon
Sonic the Hedgehog 2
Source Code
Step Brothers
Super Troopers
Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby
Tangerine
Tragedy Girls
Wrath Of The Titans
July 2nd
The Tunnel to Summer, The Exit of Goodbyes
July 3rd
Red Swan: Two-Episode Series Premiere
After The First 48: Season 8B
Dark Gathering: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Eminence in Shadow: Complete Season 2 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Kennedy: Complete Season 1
Kocktails with Khloé: Complete Season 1
Neighborhood Wars: Complete Season 5
Reincarnated as a Sword: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
The Toys That Built America: Complete Season 3
July 4th
Land of Tanabata: Three-Episode Series Premiere
July 5th
20/20 True Crime Collection: Betrayed: Special Premiere
Cellphone
The Monk and the Gun
Muzzle
July 7th
Ip Man: Kung Fu Master
July 8th
13 Assassins
Jesus Camp
The Queen Of Versailles
July 9th
The Bachelorette: Season 21 Premiere
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar
July 10th
Celebrity Family Feud: Season 10 Premiere
Family Feud: Decades of Laughs: Special Premiere
Sasha Reid and the Midnight Order: Series Premiere
July 11th
Mastermind: To Think Like a Killer: Complete Docuseries
Claim to Fame: Season 3 Premiere
Who Wants to Be a Millionaire: Season 23 Premiere
The Animal Kingdom
Tyrel
July 12th
Casey Anthony's Parents: The Lie Detector Test: Special Premiere
HIP – High Intellectual Potential: Complete Season 1-3
Inmate to Roommate: Complete Season 1
The Prison Confessions of Gypsy Rose Blanchard: Complete Season 1
Road Wars: Complete Season 2
Fast Charlie
Fern Brady: Power & Chaos
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 1)
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 2)
Iliza's Locals (Ep. 3)
Mark Normand: Out To Lunch
Scrambled
July 15th
Hit-Monkey: Complete Season 2
Bloom Into You: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
I'm Quitting Heroing: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
Ya Boy Kongming!: Complete Season 1 (Subbed & Dubbed)
July 17th
Unprisoned: Complete Season 2
July 18th
How I Caught My Killer: Complete Season 2
Girl in the Video
I Killed My BFF: Complete Season 4
MeetMarryMurder: Season 1B
Mountain Men: Complete Season 12
The Quake
July 19th
Lucky 13: Series Premiere
Press Your Luck: Season 6 Premiere
The American
Bring Him to Me
Cult Killer
July 23rd
Dress My Tour: Complete Season 1
Femme
July 25th
Wayne Brady: The Family Remix: Series Premiere
Court Cam: Complete Season 6
The Return of Shelby the Swamp Man: Complete Seaason 1
The UnXplained Special Presentation: Special Premiere
Lousy Carter
July 26th
Playground: Complete Season 1
Ben Roy: Hyena
Brittany Schmitt: From Ho To Housewife
Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song
Kyle Kinane: Shocks & Struts
The Origin of Evil
Sleeping Dogs
Tim Heidecker: An Evening With Tim Heidecker
July 29th
Futurama: Season 12 Premiere
July 30th
Betrayal: A Father's Secret: Complete Docuseries
