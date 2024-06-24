Everything Coming to Hulu in July 2024

With July on the horizon, Hulu is getting its subscribers prepared for the month of programming ahead. The streaming service recently revealed the full list of movies, TV shows, and specials making their way to its roster over the course of July, giving folks a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks.

July is going to be a big month for animation on Hulu, with two popular toons making their return to the streaming service over the next several weeks.

The first is Hit Monkey, Marvel's animated series that few expected to get a second season after all of the other Marvel animated projects at Hulu were cancelled. The second season of Hit Monkey arrives in its entirety on July 15th. The second is Futurama, the iconic sci-fi comedy that was recently brought back to life by Hulu. Season 12 of Futurama debuts on July 29th.

You can check out the complete lineup of Hulu's July additions below!