Hulu Series That Has Been Missing For Months Returns, and It’s Streaming Free

The series adaptation of 11.22.63 has been missing from the timeline for a few months, but it is now available to stream on Tubi. The time travel show was one of the first Hulu original series ever released, but earlier this year it was removed from the streamer’s catalog. As of Nov. 1, 2024, it is available to stream for free on Tubi.

Hulu’s 11.22.63 is based on the novel 11/22/63 by Stephen King. It was developed for TV by Bridget Carpenter, executive produced by King, Carpenter and J.J. Abrams, and it starred James Franco as the protagonist Jake Epping. The sci-fi story finds Jake presented with a chance to travel back in time to 1960 through a mysterious portal in a diner owned by his friend. He is tasked with stopping the assassination of President John F. Kennedy Jr., and changing the timeline that followed.

The show received generally positive reviews when it was released in 2016. At the time of this writing it has an 83-percent positive score on Rotten Tomatoes with an average rating of 7.19 out of 10. A lot of the acclaim went to Franco, while TV reviewers also reiterated book critics’ praise for the story. Many agreed this was a good fit for King and his approach to science fiction and shared memories.

This was a one-off novel for King, and accordingly, a one-season miniseries for Hulu. There are eight episodes ranging in run-time from 44 minutes to 81 minutes, making this a quick but dramatic binge-watch. Of course, some die-hard fans had hoped for more – in 2012, King published an alternate ending to the book on his website, which some readers prefer. Additionally, King told IndieWire in 2016 that he’d “love to revisit” the characters and the set-up, but added: “Sometimes it’s best not to go back for a second helping.”

Now, fans will be glad that 11.22.63 is available to stream at all. It’s unclear why Hulu dropped the series earlier this year, but in the interim, it was only available to rent or purchase on PVOD stores. It also got a DVD and Blu-ray release back in 2016, and copies are still available to order online. For casual and new fans, 11.22.63 is now available to stream on Tubi for free with ads.