I Think You Should Leave Fan-Favorite Actor Biff Wiff Reveals Cancer Diagnosis, GoFundMe Launched

Fan-favorite character actor Biff Wiff has revealed that he is battling cancer. Over the weekend, a GoFundMe page was launched by "Friends of Biff", hoping to raise money for Wiff's cancer treatment. Wiff is best known for a standout appearance in Netflix's I Think You Should Leave, and will appear in the show's third season, which launches this week. He has also appeared in the Oscar-winning movie Everything Everywhere All At Once, as well as Night Court and Jury Duty. At the time of this writing, over $24,000 has been raised, with a goal of up to $300,000.

"Biff Wiff is in the hospital battling a recurring cancer," the GoFundMe's description reads. "In his words, "I'm not sure how to respond. I'm back in the hospital again dealing with side effects of the cancer I was diagnosed with late last year and have no idea when or if I will recover." Biff Wiff is a beloved actor from our favorite TV show I Think You Should Leave and our favorite movie Everything Everywhere All at Once. Biff became a cult favorite in his 60s, and he's starring in I Think You Should Leave season 3 premiering this month. Let's help Biff get better, so he can continue making the world a more beautiful place."

What is I Think You Should Leave about?

In I Think You Should Leave, creators and writers Tim Robinson and Zach Kanin bring their distinct comedy style and observational humor to the forefront, continuing to poke fun at life's most bizarre and mundane situations.

Co-stars on the series include Sam Richardson, Cecily Strong, Vanessa Bayer, Tim Heidecker, Steven Yeun, Paul Walter-Hauser and Bob Odenkirk. Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg, and Jorma Taccone (The Lonely Island) and Ali Bell for Party Over Here serve as executive producers alongside Alex Bach and Dan Powell for Irony Point, and Alice Mathias.

"I have no idea how I got that call. It all starts off with one of these self-tape interviews that you have to do, the lines and other stuff," Wiff told Uproxx in a 2021 interview. "That's so much harder for the actors then what it was. We used to be able to go in to the casting director and you'd have somebody in the room to play off of. We're just doing these cold tapes now that are just like, man oh man. They expect you to be memorized. And if you get more than one in a week, you've got a lot of pages, you have to give up on one of them because you're not going to memorize all of them, especially when you get a little bit older. So that's pretty much how that came about.Our thoughts are with Wiff's family, friends, and fans at this time."