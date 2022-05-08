I Think You Should Leave Deleted and Extended Sketches Revealed

✖

Among the panels that took place at Netflix's "Netflix is a Joke" comedy festival was a panel with the creators and stars of sketch-comedy series I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson. Present for the event was Robinson, his co-creator Zach Kanin, and frequently collaborators Sam Richardson and Patti Harrison, and during the panel they showed a series of deleted sketches and extended versions of sketches that made it to the air. Vulture was on hand for the event, offering a detailed breakdown of what was shown, including a handful of secrets from the show that were revealed as well. Among the sketches seen at the event were:

"Done Deal" – Robinson accuses "potential business partners of stealing his wallet (he just left it at the table)," performing the comedian's trademark digging his heels in and making it worse. The sketch ended up being cut because the only thing they found funny about it was the extended amount of time Robinson didn't speak. According to the outlet "he doesn't speak in that sketch for a full minute as the camera holds on his dumbfounded, mortified face."



"Dino Guy" – Robinson stars as a guy in a restaurant, a classic ITYSL set-up, but who becomes more and more irate over a nearby child playing with dinosaur toys and getting everything wrong.



"Movie Set" – Robinson and Richardson stars as background extras who continue to ruin takes with their acting and gestures (read the full report on this one, it sounds amazing).

"Event Space Walkthrough" – Robinson stars as a character "told to fake a call whenever potential clients ask a question he doesn't know the answer to … only he simply does not know how to fake a phone call."



There were also extended versions of several sketches shown including "Little Buff Boys," a seven minute version; "New Joe," a longer version of Fred Willard's organist (who is actually playing an American Fotoplayer); and an extended version of the classic "Turbo Team" sketch. Head over to Vulture to read the full report.

Netflix recently confirmed that the fan-favorite comedy show has been renewed for a third season on the streamer. Robinson and company confirmed the news as well at the event, revealing they're hard at work on the next batch of episodes. The series first premiered in 2019 and quickly became a cult favorite, earning a fast renewal but then hitting the same problem as every other project, delays due to COVID-19. I Think You Should Leave's second season arrived over two years after its first, but was still warmly received by fans and critics when it debuted.