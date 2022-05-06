✖

Variety brings word that the fan-favorite comedy sketch series I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson has been renewed for a third season at Netflix, a welcome change of pace for the streamer which has been cancelling shows with frequency of late. Co-created by Robinson and Zach Kanin, the series premiered its second season in July of last year. News of the renewal comes by way of comedian and cast member Sam Richardson who confirmed to the trade that work on the show's new season had begun back in March. Richardson, who co-created the series Detroiters with Robinson and appears in a handful of ITYSL's sketches, wasn't aware of a timeline for release.

"I'm not sure when they'll start filming," Richardson told the outlet. "But there are funny sketches coming already, I can tell you that much." The series first premiered in 2019 and quickly became a cult favorite, earning a fast renewal but then hitting the same problem as every other project, delays due to COVID-19. I Think You Should Leave's second season arrived over two years after its first, but was still warmly received by fans and critics when it debuted.

Here's some good news for your Fri...day night. I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson has been renewed for Season 3! pic.twitter.com/BcHwd5Nl64 — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) May 6, 2022

Since premiering, I Think You Should Leave quickly solidified itself as a new titan of sketch comedy, sitting at Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with a 96% approval rating for its first season and Certified Fresh with a perfect 100% approval rating for its second. A former Saturday Night Live writer, Robinson has previously admitted that some of his rejected sketches from the NBC sketch series were re-purposed and used in the new Netflix series, which is produced by SNL's The Lonely Island (Akiva Schaffer, Andy Samberg and Jorma Taccone).

"Zach [Kanin] and I just found ourselves writing a lot of scenes like that, where the person is refusing to admit they've done something wrong, or lying, and will do anything to cover that up," Robinson told GQ. "So it became the theme of the whole show because we kept gravitating towards writing those scenes."

The series is notable for using well known comedians in some of its sketches with appearances by Vanessa Bayer, Steven Yeun, Will Forte, Fred Willard, Tim Heidecker, Andy Samberg, and Bob Odenkirk, plus unexpected appearances by the likes of Paul Walter Hauser and Julia Butters. I Think You Should Leave is perhaps most well known across the internet, even by people who have never seen it, for the meme status that many of its original characters have taken on online. Among them character actor Ruben Rabasa's "Focus Group Guy 1," and a Robinson-portrayed character wearing a Hot Dog Costume who utters the famous line "We're all trying to find the guy who did this." Hopefully we can look forward to even more iconic one-off characters very soon.