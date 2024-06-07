Iconic Home From Full House Up For Sale

When you're lost out there and you're all alone, a light is waiting to carry you home... and that home could be in San Francisco! The iconic Tanner family home from Full House and Fuller House is currently up for sale in California. The house became a famous spot when Full House first debuted in 1987 and continued to house the Tanners for all eight seasons of the show in addition to the five seasons of the Netflix revival series, Fuller House. According to a listing on Zillow, the house is currently up for sale for $6.5 million.

"Own a historic Charles Lewis Hinkel residence built in 1883 impeccably renovated in 2019 by world-renowned architect Richard Landry," the posting begins. "This Victorian home caters to the most discerning taste with timeless contemporary sophistication, seamlessly integrating period details with modern upgrades. The top floor features a luxurious primary suite designed for utmost comfort: a gas fireplace, window alcove, walk-in closet, and en suite bath. The children's room enchants with inspiring bird wallpaper, creating a sweet haven where imagination takes flight."

"A guest bedroom overlooking the garden perpetuates the ambiance of relaxation," the post continues. "On the main floor, the living room exudes sophistication with an elegant fireplace as the focal point. A striking custom chef's kitchen, set against an expansive backdrop of a second common room and dining area, further enhances the home's allure. The kitchen boasts a walk-in pantry, gorgeous custom cabinetry, Calacatta Oro countertop island, wine fridge, and state-of-the-art Viking appliances. The lower floor features a versatile room for entertainment or a private guest suite, with a full bath, walk-in closet, den, wet bar, and laundry room. A fitness area is located inside the garage. A picturesque English garden perfects the home's charm."

In the listing, you can even spot some Fuller House stars' handprints in cement.

Many fans think the Full House house is one of the "Painted Ladies" seen in the opening credits of the series, which you can spot from Alamo Square. However, the house is actually about ten blocks away at 1709 Broderick St.

John Stamos "Hated" Full House At First:

John Stamos was only 23 when Full House first aired and he debuted as Uncle Jesse, and he's admitted to having issues with the series in the past. The actor recently appeared on Hot Ones to promote his memoir and talked about how much he "hated" Full House when he first joined the series. In fact, he tried to quit the show after the first table read.

"I hated that show," Stamos admitted. "Obviously, I ended up loving it." He explained, "I fought it for a long time ... And then I finally said, 'What am I doing, it's a beautiful show.' We built it with sweetness and kindness." He added, "There was no central character on that show, I realized ... the central character was love."

Full House is currently available to stream on Max.