Impractical Jokers Announces New Season’s Guest Stars Including Method Man, Colin Jost, and More

For as long as Impractical Jokers has aired on truTV, the series has had four hosts. Deemed lifelong friends by the show’s now-iconic intro, the Jokers are welcoming a series of guest hosts for its milestone 10th season for one reason in particular: host Joe Gatto parted ways with the hidden camera show prior to its production launch this year. Now, it will be welcoming the likes of Method Man and Colin Jost amongst guest hosts for the season.

In a press release distributed by truTV on Friday, the network announced the show’s 10th season will return this June. In addition to a special sneak peek featuring Eric Andre, Brian Quinn, Sal Vulcano, and James Murray will be joined by the Wu-Tang Clan’s Method Man, Saturday Night Live mainstay Colin Jost, wrestling icon Chris Jericho, actor Brooke Shields, and comedians Jillian Bell, Adam Pally, Jon Gabrus, David Cross, and Rob Riggle. A teaser for the upcoming season can be found below.

Earlier this year, Gatto announced he was departing the show to look after personal matters.

“Alongside my friends, I’ve devoted a decade of my life to building this franchise and couldn’t be prouder of what has been accomplished. However, due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away. Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids,” Gatto wrote at the time.

He added, “Outside of my family, my relationships with Murr, Q and Sal have been the most important in my life. I know they will continue to make the world laugh. And even though the four of us are the ones who you all see, this show is only possible due to the hard work of the talented crew members who work behind the scenes. I am very thankful to have worked with each and every one of them.

Immediately following Gatto’s statement, the remaining three Jokers released one of their own, committing to the show for the foreseeable future.

“Hi everyone, so here we are… After all these years together, we never imagined making Impractical Jokers without Joe,” reads the statement from Murray, Quinn, and Vulcano. “While we are saddened to see him go, we want to keep making people laugh, keep our relationship working with the members of our team that we consider family. With the support of our fans, we’ll get back to making a new chapter of Impractical Jokers in January.”

All nine seasons of Impractical Jokers, and its other various spinoffs, are now streaming on HBO Max.

