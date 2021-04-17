Infinity Train Creator Reveals How J.K. Simmons Appeared In Book 4

✖

Infinity Train fans probably weren’t expecting JK Simmons to appear in Book 4 of the animated series. Creator Owen Dennis shared how the crew was able to convince the beloved actor to come voice a Pig Baby in the show during a Reddit AMA. Fans were asking all kinds of questions about Book 4 and he couldn’t answer everything. But, apparently, JK Simmons is down to have a role as long as he doesn’t have to go too far from his house. That kind of humorous answer could be mistaken for some of Dennis’s trademark sarcasm. However, that’s all legit apparently and the season is better off for that amazing inclusion. Book 4 might not have that staggering gutshot near the end like in Book 3, but it does reflect where the creative team was at that point. It really is a shame that the show might be over. Fortunately for fans, maybe they can affect the change necessary, but it looks unlikely.

If this is the end of the line, Dennis actually thanked fans for the ride so far. It’s been a wild stint on the streaming service as people were unsure if this book was even coming. He wrote his feelings on Twitter when the new salvo of episodes was announced.

Infinity Train, it is a self-contained story, and will add to the history and lore of the show like each season before it has. Everyone worked super hard on it, and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out,” the creator said. “Each season of Infinity Train has been a very different experience and tone than the one that came before it. We went into this one with the intent of trying a slightly different direction with the show, and I think it will come as a pleasant surprise to most fans.”

Cartoon Network and HBO Max dropped an official synopsis for Book 4:

Min-Gi and Ryan are childhood best friends who dream of performing in a band and traveling across Canada, together. After a sudden falling out splits them apart, both find themselves aboard the mysterious Infinity Train. Lost and confused, they meet Kez, a free-spirited concierge bell, who accompanies them on their journey. As tensions rise and old wounds come to light, both Min-Gi and Ryan must decide if they can work together or else risk losing themselves forever aboard the Infinity Train.

Did you catch JK Simmons in Infinity Train? Let us know in the comments!