HBO Max Reveals Infinity Train Book 4 Poster

Infinity Train Book 4 is about to pull into the station and the series dropped a look at the key art for this season. HBO Max and series creator Owen Dennis have announced that this will be the last batch of episodes of the beloved animated series. However, that hasn’t dimmed fans’ appetite for more of that spooky locomotive. This time, our protagonists are Min-Gi and Ryan, two childhood friends who had dreams of rockstar-dom. When they wake up on the train, they’ll have to learn the rules to return home, and learn a bit more about each other. The first trailer for Book 4 indicated that the two friends would be straining against the changes of adolescence. it will be interesting to see how those themes are addressed as the series continues on. People have loved Infinity Train so far, and although it isn’t the grand finale that Dennis had mapped out, the ride should still be satisfying.

The creator wrote on Twitter earlier this month, “While this wasn't the intended final season of #infinitytrain, it is a self contained story, and will add to the history and lore of the show like each season before it has. Everyone worked super hard on it, and I couldn't be happier with how it turned out. Each season of Infinity Train has been a very different experience and tone than the one that came before it. We went into this one with the intent of trying a slightly different direction with the show, and I think it will come as a pleasant surprise to most fans.”

"I'm so thankful to the crew of Infinity Train for helping make it what it became and to the fans for their incredible support over the years," he continued. "While Book 4 is the end of the line, I'll always be grateful and never forget that this series has meant so much to so many people."

Cartoon Network and HBO Max included an official synopsis:

Min-Gi and Ryan are childhood best friends who dream of performing in a band and traveling across Canada, together. After a sudden falling out splits them apart, both find themselves aboard the mysterious Infinity Train. Lost and confused, they meet Kez, a free-spirited concierge bell, who accompanies them on their journey. As tensions rise and old wounds come to light, both Min-Gi and Ryan must decide if they can work together or else risk losing themselves forever aboard the Infinity Train.

