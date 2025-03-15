Invincible Creator Teases Real Devil of an Unused Comic Storyline

Play video

The Invincible season 3 finale was not only a climactic moment in the Invincible War, but it was also planting the foundation for big things to come in season 4 and beyond. While fans of the comics certainly spotted a few tips of the cap to big things to come, one moment after the credits was something that never happened in the comics, and in an interview with Variety Invincible creator Robert Kirkman teased a meeting with the devil and a confrontation with the one and only Bruce Campbell.

ComicBook.com

To set the stage, after the credits roll in the season 3 finale, there’s a scene that features the return of Detective Damien Darkblood (voiced by Clancy Brown). We haven’t seen Darkblood since season 1, but he emerges from hell alongside a devil that is voiced by Campbell. They discuss a powerful surface dweller they need to secure, which will obviously be a thread in season 4.

In season 1 Darkblood was banished to hell, but in the comics that never happened. Instead, Kirkman kept him around so that he could get to a planned story down the road that would bring a trip to hell into the mix, but it never ended up happening. Now Kirkman is finally getting a chance to bring that into the story thanks to the show.

“In the comics, he was never sent to hell. He was a great character that we loved from the first season. Clancy Brown’s portrayal of him was spot-on and so terrific. We always wanted to figure out a way to get Damian Darkblood back into the show, and then — gosh, do I want to spoil this? There’s a storyline from the comic that I never got around to doing,” Kirkman said.

“Every superhero story has some chapter where they go to hell and they fight the devil. It happens in DC and Marvel comics. It’s a big deal. I never got around to doing anything like that in ‘Invincible.’ I kept getting sidetracked and there was never a good time,” Kirkman said. “So it’s entirely possible that we may be doing something like that in the show, and that scene at the end of that episode is setting that up. Oh my God, and we got to work with Bruce Campbell. It’s the best.”

As for the demonic entity that Campbell is playing, he in credited as simply “demon”, but when asked if the character he is playing is in fact the devil, Kirkman remained coy. “Could be the devil. Could be. We’ll just have to see. Maybe I shouldn’t have spoiled that,” Kirkman said.

Invincible season 3 is now available to stream on Prime Video. Season 4 has no release date yet, but it is expected to release much sooner than it took season 3 to follow season 2.

Are you excited for the potential trip to hell storyline in Invincible?