Invincible Fans Have New Theories for One of the Show’s Biggest Mysteries

Fans of Invincible have come up with some new theories tied to one of the show’s biggest unanswered questions. At this point in time, Invincible is nearing its return to Prime Video as Season 3 is set to debut in only a few short weeks. Prior to that arrival, Invincible fans have continued to discuss the previous seasons of the series, which recently led to a discussion tied to one of its most popular villains.

In a thread on the Invincible subreddit, user Battle_beast6789 posed a very straightforward question: “What exactly are the Mauler Twins?” Having been in Invincible since the show’s first episode, the Mauler Twins are Invincible’s most recurring baddies and are set to once again play a big part in Season 3. Despite this, Invincible has never once explained who or what the Mauler Twins are. Given their appearance, they could be anything from aliens to genetically altered humans that have somehow turned blue and gained super strength.

In the estimation of many Invincible viewers, it’s this latter option that is most likely the correct one. A number of users on Reddit said that they believe the Mauler Twins began as a single scientist who performed tests on himself that led to him gaining powers. In the wake of this, the scientist then eventually cloned himself, which led to the birth (and continued rebirth) of the Mauler Twins as we’ve come to know them.

“Presumably, a Human scientist who was a master of bioengineering,” said user Maleficent-Month2950 with the thread’s most popular answer. “[He] gave himself physical superpowers, made a clone to help him in his endeavors, was killed by said clone, and eventually it just became a cycle of clones creating each other to serve as assistants.”

For those who haven’t read the Invincible comics, the origin story of the Mauler Twins is surprisingly never touched on in great detail either. While some additional light is shed on their roots, it’s never known exactly how they got their powers or what their original name was. This ongoing mystery is part of the allure of the character and makes the Mauler Twins that more more unique when compared to the other villains in Invincible’s rogues’ gallery.

As mentioned, the Invincible TV series is set to return for Season 3 shortly and will hit Prime Video on February 6th with its first three episodes. Season 3 will last eight episodes in total and will continue running until the middle of March.