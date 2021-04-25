Is SNL New Tonight?

✖

Another week down, and Saturday Night Live still isn't back from its spring break. For the second straight week, the hit NBC show is off to give its cast and crew some time off for one last batch of episodes before wrapping up for the season. Instead, the network will air two episodes in place of a new episode tonight.

At 10:00 p.m. Eastern, NBC will air a rerun of Brie Larson's hosting debut from 2016 in which Alicia Keys served as musical guest. Another encore show will air in the 11:30 p.m. slot, though NBC hasn't said which episode it is. Judging by previous Saturdays with no new episodes, it will likely be an episode from earlier this season that will fill the usual time slot.

The series is off again next weekend on May 1st, before returning the following week with a host that's already proved to be divisive. Saturday afternoon, the show revealed Elon Musk is going to make his hosting debut on the May 8th return episode with Miley Cyrus serving as musical guest.

In case you're wondering, most fans already hate the idea of Musk getting his time to shine on the live sketch comedy show. Musk himself has yet to comment on the matter, even though he typically watches his Twitter feed like a hawk.

Though it hasn't been confirmed, it's likely the show will air three new episodes or so in a row once it returns on May 8th. After that, it will likely serve as the end cap for Season 46 as the show breaks for the summer before returning next fall for Season 47. It has yet to be seen which cast members will return for the next season, news we likely won't get until later in the year.

New episodes of Saturday Night Live typically air on NBC starting at 11:30 p.m. Eastern. The entire catalog for the show is now streaming on Peacock.

What's been your favorite episode of Saturday Night Live this season? What about ever? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!